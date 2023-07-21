GENEVA TOWNSHIP — Trustees are in the process of putting together a new salt holding facility on the township property on North Cedar Street, said Geneva Township Trustee Tim Mills.
He said the former wooden facility was built 25 to 30 years and is no longer functional. He said the new facility will double the capacity of the present structure.
Mills said the new facility is expected to cost approximately $250,000, including a concrete floor. The new building is expected to be completed by late fall if all goes to plan.
A pre-construction meeting is scheduled for Tuesday.
The township also recently purchased a new high-end mower that can complete a variety of tasks by changing the front-end attachments, Mills said. The mower cost approximately $235,000 and is the “Swiss Army Knife” of mowers, Mills said.
The mower is especially helpful in handling ditches.
Mills said the lack of sewer availability in the township hurts potential growth and some loose discussions have occurred about potential projects. “We do have a lot of property in the township,” he said.
Mills said some discussions about changing zoning.
“There has been some informal discussions [about sewer expansion] with Geneva-on-the-Lake,” he said.
Mills said there is a campground, recently purchased by owners connected with SPIRE Academy, and numerous other businesses on the west side of Route 534.
He said the east side of Route 534 has a creek just off the road, which provides development challenges. Mills said there are some 30- to 50-acre pieces of property in the township that could be used for developmental purposes.
He said Austin Road is an area where proposed development has been discussed as well.
Individual home expansion and new structure permits have been pulled within the township, Mills said.
