GENEVA — Annie Bryan will be remembered for decades thanks to the efforts of the Kendall Foundation that donated a table for people to eat in the courtyard of Platt R. Spencer Elementary School.
Bryan, a teacher at the school, died in 2022, and the foundation wanted to remember her commitment to students.
Angela Kendall, foundation founder, and Alyssa Donato, foundation board member, said they gave Bryan the teacher of the month award during the 2021-22 school year and were impressed with her attitude.
“I only met her one time,” Donato said.
Kendall and Donato said Bryan was one of the most amazing people she ever met and wanted to honor her.
Bryan often ate her lunch outside in the courtyard, so they decided to purchase a sturdy metal table outside to honor her and provide a memory of her work to future generations.
Dixie Miller, Bryan’s mother, taught in the district for 47 years and attended the dedication ceremony on Friday.
“We are just very excited that the Kendall Foundation found a way to honor Annie. ... She was just a happy, wonderful caring teacher who touched so many lives,” said Platt R. Spencer Elementary School Principal Julie Farina.
“I don’t have the words,” Curtis Bryan, Annie Bryan’s husband, said of his thankfulness to the foundation for their work in honoring his wife. He said she is probably not happy with all of the efforts to honor her because she didn’t like the spotlight on her.
Kendall and Donato put a ring binder with 35 tributes to Bryan that were collected on Facebook. The pair read several of the tributes and many of Bryan’s colleagues, friends and family wiped away tears.
