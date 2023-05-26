GENEVA — The city has announced a variety of summer programs, including movie nights, a large garage sale and a summer concert series.
The garage sale was postponed due to rain last weekend and has been re-scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 15 at Memorial Field, said Geneva Recreation Director Myke Dowd.
She said there are still spots available for the garage sale and they can be reserved for $10, Reservations can be made by June 15.
Another special event is Geneva Community Night at a Captains game at Classic Auto Group Park scheduled for 7 p.m. July 27, Dowd said. She said it was an event the city sponsored many years ago and she thought it would be a good time to try again.
The summer movie series, which is free of charge, is also scheduled to start at 9 p.m. on seven different Tuesdays. “Rise of Gru” is scheduled for June 20, “Family Camp” June 27, “Dog” on July 11”, “Puss in Boots” July 18, “Enola Holmes 2” on July 25, “Shrek 3” on August 1 and “The Bad Guys” on Aug. 8.
The summer concert series is scheduled for Thursdays throughout the summer with a start time of 7 p.m. at Rotary Park. Attendees are encourage to bring a chair or a blanket.
Chaser is scheduled for June 15 with the Bakery Off Main food truck in attendance. Ty’s Tunes is on tap for June 22 with a food truck to be determined. Fool’s Gold on June 29 and the Blues Project July 6 with the Tidy Whitey Food Truck at both events.
Thunder Creek is scheduled for July 13 with a food truck to be determined. The Erie Heights Brass is scheduled for July 20 with Bakery off Main food truck. The Take 2 Band and the Tidy Whitey food truck are scheduled for July 27. Northeasterly Winds is scheduled for Aug. 3 with a food truck to be determined. Lost Sheep is scheduled on Aug. 10 with a food truck to be determined. Mark Carr Elvis is scheduled on Aug. 17 along with a pizza contest.
