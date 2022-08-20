GENEVA — Students from the Geneva Area City Schools are a little bit better equipped to handle the rigors of a new school year thanks to the efforts of a backpack program organized by the city.
Margie Netzel, special events coordinator for the city of Geneva, said 500 peoples signed up to receive a free backpack which is 25 more than last year.
Netzel said the city makes sure the backpacks are of a high quality and with so many requests there is always a need for donations.
“We are still looking for donations,” she said.
Netzel said donations will be accepted for another week and can be made by sending a check to Geneva City Hall, 44 N. Forest St., Geneva, Ohio 44041.
“All contributions are greatly appreciated,” she said.
A large contingent of volunteers made the three-day process much easier, Netzel said. She said the first day was processing all the items, the second day was packing and Friday morning was distribution.
Netzel said SPIRE Institute and Geneva’s Fraternal order of Eagles both donated $1,000 to the program.
She said the Geneva Winterfest court were active in the process and delivered backpacks to waiting cars.
The cars lined the entry driveway to the school as families waited their turns to receive their supplies. Each car had a ticket that matched their needs and it was delivered directly to their vehicle.
Netzel said she likes to keep the backpack quality at a high level.
“It’s not really charity if you give someone something they don’t use,” she said.
“This is a city of Geneva program,” Netzel said.
She said it is a challenging time but well worth it to make sure students have materials to start the year.
“This is my hardest week but my best day at work,” Netzel said.
