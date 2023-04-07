GENEVA-0N-THE-LAKE — It won’t be long until the Breakwater Beach parking lot is packed with cars and boats are sailing in and out of Geneva State Park Marina.
A variety of improvements and plans are under way to make the season a special one for visitors to the park, said Geneva State Park Manager Gary Gerrone.
The year-round, six-lane boat launch is already available for boaters looking to get started on the spring season, but lake temperatures remain dangerously cold well into May so caution is in order.
“Dock holders can start to put their boats in on May 1,” he said of the marina, which was very popular last year.
“In the near future, a recycling boat wash station will be added to the marina,” Gerrone said.
Luxury camping sites are being constructed along Lake Road across the street from the Geneva State Park. They will replace cabins that were removed from the site last fall.
“Things are going well, and the project should be completed by July 1 or sooner. It will feature 20 full-hookup sites that will be right on the lake side,” Gerrone said.
A new addition to the campground will also provide a focal point for camping experiences.
“The campground has a new amphitheater that will not only provide campers with movie nights but will also be the center of our programming,” Gerrone said.
A search for a new naturalist is under way as well. Gerrone said.
He said the naturalist will then use a unique set of skills abd expertise to introduce new and different programming.
Gerrone said park visitors should also be aware that un-mowed areas of are like that for a reason.
“These are forestation areas. Since the park is part of the Lake Plain Forest, it is proper for us to allow the park to better represent this habitat. It will take many years for a true forest to grow, but the annual changes so far have been impressive,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.