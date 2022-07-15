GENEVA — A variety of vendors and some free entertainment are available for anyone interested in checking out the city’s sidewalk sale on Saturday.
“We will fill the downtown district with vendors, artisans, businesses, home businesses and non-profits. It’s a great day to explore,” said Margie Netzel, special events coordinator for the Geneva Business Association and the city of Geneva.
Netzel said the event was really popular in 2019 and then COVID-19 arrived and some weather problems also struck the event as well. The weather report indicates the sidewalk sale is likely to dodge the extreme weather of recent years.
Netzel said the event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout the downtown area, with musicians scheduled to perform throughout the day. A balloon artist is also scheduled to be on hand.
“The goal is to drive traffic into the downtown so people can see everything Geneva has to offer,” Netzel said.
Several events loosely connected to the sidewalk sale are also scheduled. A “Tunes for Tails” animal fundraiser is planned at Luisa’s Mexican Grill and the weekly farmer’s market at the Geneva United Methodist Church is also set for Saturday.
The Geneva Kiwanis Club is also hosting a pancake breakfast from 9 a.m. to noon at the church.
Netzel said the event began to provide a forum for vendors to sell new items and was a big hit.
Netzel said a cooperative venture with the library and the city has gone extremely well with 400 people attending an outdoor movie at the library. She said the library and city partnered on the project and will be hosting “Finding Nemo” on Aug. 8.
The city’s concert series is also scheduled to continue on July 21 with the Tour de Lemon kicking things off at 6 p.m. The “lemon” cars are the stars of the event and then the music gets rolling.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.