GENEVA — The Geneva recreation department is gearing up for a busy spring and summer season, said Geneva Recreation Director Myke Dowd.
The Geneva Community Garage Sale is scheduled for May 20 at Memorial Field after a five or six year hiatus, Dowd said. She said people can rent a spot at the sale for $10 and the city will provide a lot of advertising.
“It is a one-stop shop,” she said of the garage sale that provides shoppers with many options without having to drive all over the city. She said interested parties may contact here at genevarec@genevaohio.gov or by phone at 440-466-9139.
The city will continue to sponsor a movie night and a concert series throughout the summer, Dowd said. She said the movie nights will be held at Memorial Field at 9 p.m. staring June 20 and continuing throughout the summer.
The concert series is set to start on June 15 at the Rotary Pavilion just west of the Geneva Community Center on Route 20 and also continue throughout the summer.
Sponsors are needed for the events.
A Community Day is planned from noon to 3 p.m. on June 17 at Memorial Field, Dowd said. She said there will be a craft show, food and games. “We are still in the early stages, she said.
Another highly popular event is scheduled for Sunday July 9 at memorial Field. “We will have our annual water battle with the Geneva Fire Department,” she said. July 27 will be Geneva day at the Lake County Captains as well.
The back to school supply distribution is scheduled for August 17, she said.
