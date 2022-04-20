GENEVA — Geneva High School Senior Renee Tetlow was honored at the Ohio Educational Service Center Association’s 33rd Annual Franklin B. Walter All-Scholastic Awards Program.
Tetlow is a member of the National Honor Society, marching and concert bands, and participates in cross country, indoor and outdoor track, Quiz Bowl, Book Club, Stem Wars, and Interact, according to a press release from the Ashtabula County Educational Service Center.
The Franklin B. Walter award was established in 1989 by the Ohio Education Service Center Association, and one public school senior from every Ohio county receives the award, according to the press release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.