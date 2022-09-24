GENEVA — City leaders are hoping to find grant money to complete a storm-water management study to review flooding issues in the city.
Denzil Carpenter, a city resident, recently asked village council to address flooding problems hear his home.
“There is a flooding going on all around us,” he said.
Carpenter asked why council hasn’t initiated a cleanup of Cowles Creek that could reduce the chance of flooding.
Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette and several council members said the city has limited options regarding cleaning waterways because the Army Corps of Engineers regulates such activity.
Geneva Councilman Philip Cordova said the city tried to address a similar situation years ago and it was determined they could not do anything.
Other residents have attended meetings within the last year to discuss flooding issues in their neighborhoods that are occurring more often then in the past.
Councilman Jeff Griffiths said the sustainability committee is working with the Chagrin Watershed Partners to review options on how to deal with watershed issues. He said he walked the creek from Kiwanis Park to Memorial Field and the group is working on follow-up recommendations.
Griffiths said the storm-water management study needs to be completed before the city can receive grants to alleviate problems that may be causing the issues.
Varckette said the city sought grant money to fund the study and didn’t get it. He said the watershed plan would cost around $100,000.
Varckette said the city will find the funding to complete the project and address the issues.
“We have to prioritize that storm-water management plan,” Griffiths said.
