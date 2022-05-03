GENEVA — The city fire department is looking to increase manpower during night shifts and improve waterfront coverage for potential Lake Erie operations.
Geneva Fire Chief David Shook, hired last year, gave a recent report to city council detailing the department’s work in 2021 and ideas to improve the department going forward.
“My biggest concern right off the bat was our firefighting staff were working alone,” Shook said.
He said he is working part-time fighters into the budget to increase night coverage and the department is constructing separate sleeping areas for male and female firefighters.
Shook said there were 25 water-rescue calls last year so he is planning to expand waterfront coverage, but will still work with the Ashtabula County Water Rescue team.
Shook said the department is also reviewing the possible donation of a boat to the city for water-rescue operations. He said an evaluation will be completed to determine if that is the best direction to go.
Presently the department has a 16-foot boat that is kept at Station 2.
“I have 18 people interested in being a part of this team,” he said.
“Staffing is an issue everywhere,” Shook said.
He said he is working to increase interest in fire-fighting careers.
“I am trying to coordinate some things with the schools,” he said.
A program focusing on seventh graders is something he hopes to develop.
“We need to help the youth see there is nothing wrong with a being a cop or a firefighter,” he said.
Shook said the Explorers Department presently has one membe. He hopes to increase involvement in the youth training program.
“Fortunately, we have an amazing group of guys,” Shook said to council.
Geneva Councilman Jeff Griffiths thanked Shook for the expertise the department staff provides for the rest of city departments.
The report Shook provided indicates Geneva firefighters responded to 598 calls in 2021, including 54 fires, 92 rescue and emergency calls and 92 false alarms.
The report also shows that city firefighters responded to mutual-aid calls in 10 different jurisdictions, including 28 in Madison and 20 Geneva-on-the-Lake and one has far away as Conneaut.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.