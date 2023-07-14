GENEVA — The city is seeking donations for a back-to-school program designed to help students who need supplies, said Geneva Recreation Director Myke Dowd.
“I started to ask for a school distribution back in 1999. I was substitute teaching in Geneva along with working at the city,” Dowd said.
She said early in the school year she noticed a seventh grader carrying all of his stuff in a garbage bag. Dowd said she felt bad for the child and talked to Catholic Charities and the program was started.
“I have had people who needed the supplies come back years later when they were in better financial place and bring bags of school items to donated,” Dowd said.
She said the supplies are like Christmas morning to some children.
“Kids’ school supply lists grow larger and larger every year and the burden falls on the parents,” Dowd said.
She said the purpose of the back-to-school program is to help those who can not afford to purchase their own supplies.
“On average we get 450-500 Geneva youth who come for supplies,” she said.
“People can donate whatever they want. A single box of crayons or 10 backpacks. No matter what, your donation will be appreciated.”
Items may be taken to the Geneva Recreation Center.
Items needed include backpacks, pencils, pens, crayons, markers, binders, notebooks and anything else a student might need in a school setting.
The distribution is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 17 at the Geneva Recreation Center.
The items are only for those who are attending the Geneva Area City Schools.
Dowd said proof that the child attends the school district will be needed.
