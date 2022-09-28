GENEVA — City Council is working to decide the best use of American Recovery Plan Act funds, according to discussions at a Monday-evening council meeting.
A major expense facing the city is the West Main project that just became more expensive after only one company bid on the project. The projected cost is around $6 million but may cost much more than that.
The West Main project involves extensive infrastructure work on Route 20, from Broadway to the area near the West Main Overpass. The project is scheduled to last more than a year and a half and involves sewer lines, waterlines, the removal of trolley tracks and the eventual repaving of the road.
The bid was opened on Friday, with only one company replying to the bid procedure, said Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette. He said the city is seeking to restructure the bid by the end of the week.
Varckette said the city will need to pass an ordinance to enter into an agreement with the Ohio Water Development Authority for a period of more than 30 years. He said, because of cash-flow considerations, the Water Pollution Control Loan fund will have to be taken over 40 years instead of 20 years.
Varckette said he would like to see as much of the American Recovery Plan Act funds the city received [$620,000] applied to the West Main Project. He also said a lot of companies did not bid on the project because of inflation, lack of supplies availability and fuel costs.
Some other projects that ARPA funds could apply to are a conservation project to invest in city infrastructure to update lighting and other utilities, which would save money long term.
The Gardiner Conservation Project would cost $604,667 but greatly reduce long-term utility costs, Varckette said. He asked for a finance committee meeting to review options.
Geneva Councilman Jeff Griffiths said he would like to see some ARPA money used for a watershed management plan that would help the city prioritize how to solve flooding problems, so other grants could be received to solve the problems.
In other business:
• Council passed an ordinance amending the budget through emergency legislation and a resolution authorizing financial certificates to be executed by Geneva Interim Director of Finance and Purchases Tammy Caya.
• Heard a first reading of a resolution accepting the amounts and rates as determined by the budget commission and authorizing the necessary tax levies and certifying them to the county auditor.
- Caya said council members will receive a new monthly budget document that shows budgeted items and expenses for each month. She also said the 2020 audit is complete and the 2021 audit should be finalized by the end of the week.
• Varckette recommended Bob Russell, David Foote and Dave Shook be appointed to the income tax board, James Santiago to the planning commission and Noell Sivertsen to the Community Improvement Corporation.
• Varckette announced that traditional leaf pickup will start the third week of October and continue through December 1.
• Western County Court Judge Michelle Fisher reported to council regarding her work that has included 4,000 cases through the court with 1,200 adjudicated by hearings.
• Fisher also gave a briefing on a proposal request made by the Ashtabula County Commissioners regarding potential consolidation of municipal courts. She said the Ohio Supreme Court would conduct the study if it is approved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.