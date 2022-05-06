GENEVA — Geneva Area City Schools Treasurer Kevin Lillie recently received an award for his legislative advocacy.
Lillie received the 2022 Chuck Gossett Legislative Advocacy Award from the Ohio Association of School Business Officials, according to a press release from the OASBO. Lillie was nominated by the Treasurer of the Logan Elm Local Schools, Steve McAfee, who said Lillie led by example during the push to pass the Fair School Funding Plan.
Lillie said his work on the Fair School Funding Plan’s transportation work group put him in front of legislators regularly.
“I’ve been the treasurer here for 28 years,” Lillie said. “I’ve been passionate about school funding and the fact that the state legislature has not adequately funded schools since I’ve been a treasurer.”
The state legislature hasn’t adequately funded schools for as long as Lillie has been treasurer, he said.
“Finally, we have something that is rational,” he said.
The Fair School Funding Plan, most of which was included in the state’s biennial budget last year, introduced a formula to determine how much state funding districts would receive per student.
Lillie said the real great part of the award is that he will be able to give one Geneva senior a $1,000 scholarship.
“It’s always nice to be able to help out one of our students,” Lillie said.
The scholarship was established in 2005, and is named in memory of past OASBO President Chuck Gossett, according to the release. Gossett took a special interest in public policy, and was an advocate for education funding, according to the release.
In the press release, Geneva Area City Schools Superintendent Terri Hrina-Treharn said her experiences with Lillie have been nothing but positive.
“He is extremely passionate and knowledgeable about school funding,” she said in the release. “Mr. Lillie is also one of the few treasurers I have known who is so involved in the district and community, and truly knows our students.”
