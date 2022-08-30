GENEVA — Administrators reported a good first day of school in the Geneva Area City Schools on Monday as students at five different schools returned to classrooms.
“It has been really nice. I’m excited to get back to school in more normal conditions,” said Geneva High School Principal Doug Wetherholt.
He said he hopes every student takes advantage of the educational opportunities to reach all their future goals.
Wetherholt said a blended learning program is available for students who may be behind due to the coronavirus pandemic or any other reasons. He said students can receive extra help from 2:30- 5:30 p.m. with teachers from different disciplines.
The high school is also instituting a new social-emotional curriculum entitled Character Strong, Wetherholt said. The program will meet for 30 minutes once a week during sixth period.
A state program entitled Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports will also be available to students and Rachel’s Challenge, a student-led program, will also address challenges students may face during the course of the year.
“There are about 700 people in the building,” Wethrholt said.
He said all three programs will hopefully help students find their way in the new year.
“I have been around to all the schools to welcome the the teachers and students,” said GACS Superintendent Terri Hrina-Treharn.
She said the school district is hoping to come up with a “portrait of a graduate” that will help inform some of the educational aspects of the district.
Hrina-Treharn said a committee, including a cross section of the school district, will help prepare the portrait and will include teachers, parents, administrators and possibly a high school student.
The committee will review what talents and skills will be important for students to have in the years to come. She said the district will then start instilling the those skills and talents in students from the youngest age.
Hrina-Treharn said the district also working on a new three-year plan. She said some of the committee’s work may be used to put the new plan together.
