GENEVA — The Geneva Area City Schools Board met with executives from SPIRE Institute before their regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, to discuss issues between the two entities.
The meeting between the two was requested after the Geneva school board declined to provide a letter of support for a project at SPIRE because of a lack of information about the project and a short time frame the board had to make the decision.
Jonathan Ehrenfeld, whose company owns SPIRE, said he feels the athletic facility and the Geneva Schools are partners, which was why the letter of support was requested.
He said SPIRE only learned of the potential for the project at the last minute as well, and reached out to the schools at that time.
SPIRE Institute runs a deficit of several million dollars a year, Ehrenfeld said.
“So I would argue that the children of our community are the beneficiaries of a private organization paying some portion of our energy to support Geneva school sports programming,” he said.
SPIRE is not compensated for the Geneva schools’ use of the facility.
“We’re not complaining about it, we’re happy to do it, it’s an honor, it’s a privilege, but I think it’s important to put things in context,” he said.
In other business:
• Treasurer Kevin Lillie presented the district’s revised five year plan.
Lillie said the district’s five year forecast looks better than it ever has. The revision of the five year plan adds information that was not available when the initial plan was drafted late last year. Passage of the school district income tax levy and federal and state COVID-19 relief funds have significantly improved the district’s financial situation.
The amended five year plan has the district in the black through fiscal year 2024, with a cash balance growing to just over $12 million, before the district is expected to be in the red.
The Fair School Funding Plan has significantly altered the way the district receives state funding, Lillie said.
The district has brought back and restored previously cut positions, using stimulus money, Lillie said.
Once stimulus funds are expended, if the district wants to keep those positions, the burden will shift to the general fund, Lillie said.
Inflation, supply chain issues and fuel prices could drive supply costs higher, he said.
The district has also purchased a significant amount of technology in the last few years, which will
• The board approved a resolution to name the district’s tennis courts after Coach Arnold Bradshaw, who coached the district’s tennis team from it’s inception in 1966 until 1993.
The courts were dedicated in Bradshaw’s name in 1994, but the resolution officially acknowledged the name, and directs the Geneva Tennis Foundation to design and purchase signs.
• The list of graduating Geneva High School seniors was approved. Graduation will take place at SPIRE at 6:30 p.m. at SPIRE.
