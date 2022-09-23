The Geneva School Board approved appropriations for the 2022-2023 school year during a meeting Wednesday night.
District Treasurer Kevin Lillie said on Thursday the appropriations for this year are higher due to increased expenses.
“Especially fuel, utilities, other supplies that have been changed by inflation,” Lillie said. “Of course, we have negotiated agreements to cover that had increases in them.”
The board also approved a memorandum of understanding with one of the unions representing district workers, in order to allow district employees who are certified to drive buses do so, and be paid at the bus driver rate.
“We have qualified bus drivers in other roles in the district,” Lillie said. “Meaning somebody that’s working as a housekeeper, somebody that’s working as a custodian. They’re both still properly licensed and certified and can drive bus.
“This allows the superintendent to pull them off their jobs when they’re willing, and to drive bus in certain circumstances, and be paid at the bus driver rate.”
According to the district’s contract, when someone fills in for a classification other than their own, they are said at a substitute rate, he said.
“This allows people to drive bus and get paid the bus driver rate, which is a little bit higher,” Lillie said. “It’s not going to be the end-all, but it makes a couple bodies available.”
There is a national shortage of bus drivers, Lillie said.
No action was taken on the new board office at the meeting.
“At this point, things are in the hands of Smolen [Engineering],” Lillie said. “The board is waiting for a proposal for their engineering services, that the board will have to act on at some point before they start proceeding with drawing up plans.”
Last month, the board voted to move forward with a proposal to construct a board office on the south side of Geneva High School’s media center, at an estimated cost of $1.8 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.