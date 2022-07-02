GENEVA — The Geneva Area City Schools recently adopted a cash balance policy.
District Treasurer Kevin Lillie said adopting the policy, which calls for the district to maintain a cash balance equal to 25 percent of general fund operating expenses , will help improve the district’s bond rating and improve the district’s financial stability.
“This was one of the things that was discussed during our strategic planning,” Lillie said. Many school districts in Ohio have a similar policy.
If the district’s cash balance would fall below that specified amount, the school board is required to meet and determine how to prevent the district from falling below that level.
“This compels the board to act years in advance to start planning,” Lillie said.
Having a decent cash balance can allow a district to better weather storms, he said.
“It’s just part of a planning tool, just like the five year plan is a planning tool,” Lillie said.
The policy is based on a percentage of expenditures, not a set dollar amount. The district’s policy will see it having 90 true days cash.
“On our current five year forecast, with help from the feds, on the COVID relief funds and things, that have taken stress off our general fund and allowed that balance to grow, we easily meet that throughout the forecast,” Lillie said.
Federal funds running out will not impact the district’s ability to maintain the 25 percent cash balance, Lillie said.
The district has benchmarks now to help evaluate financial stability.
The Geneva Area City Schools has reissued bonds at a lower rate to save the taxpayers money. “We may have been able to save even more if our bond rating had been a little high when we did those refundings,” Lillie said. “So it’s important to pay attention to that, and this is one of the things, a cash balance and a cash balance policy is something those bond rating agencies look at. So if you have a good one in place, that helps you attain a higher rating, that then can allow for better debt service rates.”
This year’s five year forecast is the best the district has ever had.
“Now, we want to maintain that,” Lillie said. “Putting in that cash balance policy, the goal is to help maintain that good financial outlook, and work within that.”
The policy was approved at the district’s June 29 meeting.
At the meeting, Board of Education Member Jamie Ortiz said the policy will allow the district to avoid making significant spending cuts again in the future. “Because that was the worst day ever,” Ortiz said.
