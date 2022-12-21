GENEVA — Safety forces packed boxes for the needy with an assembly line-like zeal on Tuesday evening.
More than 40 volunteers from area ambulance, police and fire departments gathered to pack boxes of food, toiletries and presents for delivery to more than 50 families.
The event occurs at Northeast Ambulance District headquarters every year.
"This year we will have 55 families [with 150 children]," said Rhonda Baehr, who co-chairs the event with Jackie Spoor of Harpersfield Township and Geneva Assistant Fire Chief Tim Parks.
Parks made some brief announcements before the safety forces went to work, with their families, to fill the bags with turkeys, potatoes and other food items.
Many volunteers got in the holiday mood with Santa hats and other Christmas garb.
Another group of volunteers spent weeks shopping and wrapping Christmas presents for distribution.
Baehr said the safety forces then delivered the items to Harpersfield Township, Geneva, Geneva Township and Geneva-on-the-Lake residents.
The Harpersfield Fire Department has added another dimension to the program.
"This part of it [providing toiletries] has been here for four years," said Julie Henry, who helps organize that portion of the work.
"What they get depends on the size of the family," Henry said.
She said the personal hygiene items include, soap, detergent, deodorant, toothpaste and toothbrushes.
"We love this. I stared buying stuff back in August," Henry said.
Spoor said a donation letter is sent to area residents in October and the donations are used to fund the program to help those in need.
While the workers put the food in place, a long line of ambulances, fire trucks and other emergency vehicles waited outside the building to take the presents to residents in need.
