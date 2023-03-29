GENEVA — After months of negotiation the city of Geneva announced an agreement with the Geneva Area City Schools regarding the school resource officer on Monday night during a Geneva council meeting.
The agreement was last signed in 2020 and creates the parameters for a Geneva police officer to work in school buildings throughout the district.
“There was a lot of tweaking, but nothing of consequence,” said Geneva City Solicitor Gary Pasqualone.
“We’re appreciative to the school district for working with us on getting this important agreement finalized,” said Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette.
In other business:
• Council heard the third reading of an ordinance to amend the language in the city’s fire prevention code.
• Council approved a resolution allowing Varckette to enter into an audit preparation agreement with accounting firm Ciuni and Panichi.
• Council approved a resolution allowing the city to accept a Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council grant of $13,832. The money can be spent until November 2025.
- An attempt to approve a resolution to allow Varckette to enter into an agreement with the Ohio Department of Transportation, for the installation of several signs related to bicycling, was tabled for at least another two weeks when Councilman Robert Rosebrugh voted no on waiving of the rules. Only five council members were in attendance so it became a first reading.
• Varckette discussed the failure of the third attempt to get a bid on a $6 million infrastructure project on West Main Street. He said city leaders will continue to review the issue and plan bring a recommendation to the next city council meeting.
• Geneva Street Department Superintendent Tim Biitner said the city’s yard waste disposal pick up will be held the second and fourth Monday of each month starting in May and continuing through October. He said only yard waste should be placed in the bags that will be disposed of at Brobst Tree and Stump Service in Saybrook Township at a cost of $4,200 to the city.
• Geneva Zoning Administrator Noelle Sivertsen suggested the passage of two ordinances expected to be on the agenda for the April meeting. One involves the lowering of a nine inch height for grass to six inches for the potential mowing by the city.
She said the nine inch grass limit is too high because by the time the letter has gone out to the property owner it has grown more and often become unwieldly.
Sivertsen also discussed an ordinance to allow vacant properties to be assessed an escalating annual fee if a dwelling, commericial or industrial property remains vacant for more than 90 days.
The first year would be $200 for the first year, $400 for the second and continue until tapped out after five years. She said a similar law is already on the books in Conneaut and Ashtabula and pushes property owners to find tenants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.