GENEVA — Supply chain issues, inflation and manpower problems are all factors in a major infrastructure project not receiving any bids, said Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette.
Varckette said the project on West Main Street has been in the planning stages for at least two years and a variety of funding sources are in place.
A bid on the proposed $6 million project came in almost $1 million over budget earlier this fall. Varckette said the bid was changed to $7 million with some project revisions, but no entities submitted bids on the project.
Varckette said he will continue to talk to contractors, but for now the city will hold off on another bid.
“I think it is safe to say we are not going to rush into anything,” he said.
Varckette said a lot of contractors are bidding jobs two or three times in other communities.
“We are going to continue to evaluate everything,” Varckette said.
The project includes massive underground infrastructure and the removal of trolley lines that have been paved over for many years.
“I wish I had more positive news,” he said.
City Council was able to pass a resolution to authorize Varckette to enter into an agreement with Huntington Bank to lock in a 4.99-percent interest loan on a $360,000 project with Gardiner Services. Council discussed the project during a finance committee meeting.
The project is scheduled to include a revamping of the heating and cooling systems of city buildings that will eventually save the city money on utilities.
Varckette said the city needed to lock in the loan because interest rates are likely to go up during the next several months. He said a walk-through of city facilities is scheduled for today with the project manager from Gardiner.
In other business:
• Varckette said an intersection-widening project will likely start in two weeks after supply issues for the contractor on the project at Pleasant Avenue and Route 534.
• A planning commission meeting is scheduled for Oct. 31 to address zoning code updates.
• Varckette announced the application for a Coastal Management Assistance Grant has been sent to the Office of Coastal Management for consideration. The city is seeking a $25,000 grant and would pick up the remaining $25,000 cost of the comprehensive storm water study.
The purpose of the study is to pinpoint specific projects that could alleviate flooding problems in the city, Varckette said.
• Council approved a resolution of consent for the city to participate in a bridge inspection program through the Ohio Department of Transportation.
• Çouncil also passed a resolution for Varckette to enter into a non-emergency and emergency shared services agreement with Ashtabula County. Varckette said the services provided by the county are important and provided at a relatively low cost.
• Councilman Jeffrey Griffiths announced the picking of a tree for an award through the sustainability commission. He said the tree is on Sycamore Street and is more than a century old.
• Griffiths said there is also a community cleanup scheduled for 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday.
• Councilman Bob Rosebrugh asked city leaders when Centennial Street would be paved. Varckette said the street is a priority, but the city is seeking the financial resources to complete the job.
Geneva Street Superintendent Tim Bittner said the road will need grinding before any paving can be done. “The road base is gone,” he said.
• WKKY manager Gary Hayes asked the city to expedite a permit process to build a larger tower to better use microwave technology for the radio station.
Geneva Solicitor Gary Pasqualone said he plans to have a resolution for the next meeting and a public hearing would follow.
Hayes said the tower process has taken two years and the station needs to move quickly on the proposed tower that would be 125 feet tall instead of the present 75 feet.
