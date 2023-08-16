GENEVA — City leaders continue to finetune the West Main infrastructure project plans after receiving a $3 million grant.
Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette said the grant should help make the project a reality. He said the grant will help raise the bid limit to a place that is in line with where the economy presently exists.
“We’ve been working to get this out to bid for the fourth, and hopefully last, time,” Varckette said during a Monday evening council meeting. The project has come back without an acceptable bid three times due to inflation and the difficulty in contractors’ ability to find supplies.
Varckette said he expects the city to get approval from the Ohio Department of Transportation in the next several days and to get it out for bid as soon as possible.
The project involves the replacement of the infrastructure under West Main and also the removal of street car tracks and other debris below the surface.
Varckette said he plans to have the bids opened by early September and hopes to have a final bid to council by October. “We’ll then need to send the bid results and final Water Pollution Control Loan Fund application to the Division of Environmental and Financial Assistance by Oct. 15 and eventually seek Ohio Water Development Authority approval in December,” he said.
In other business:
• Varckette said a a chip-fog-seal program should begin this week on roadways that include Centennial Street, Swan Street Extension, Woodbridge Street, Timber Lane, Bridle Court and Red Oak Street.
• The city’s application for paving of Austin Road is nearer to reality with a $38,900 grant from the Ohio Public Works Commission, a $50,000 no-interest loan and $48,200 in matching funds from the city.
• Interviews are scheduled to start for an event-planning position that would assist the city in acquiring bookings at the Geneva Community Center.
• City council passed a petition for annexation that could eventually lead to the two properties in the 900 block of North Ridge Road being annexed into the city. The property is adjacent to an existing business already in the city and the property could be used for expansion, city leaders said. There will be a full hearing before approving of the petition.
• The process leading to a 2024 city budget has begun, and Varckette has requested a Nov. 6 finance meeting with council to be followed with readings of the proposed budget on Nov. 13 and 27 in regular council meetings.
Councilman Jeff Griffiths asked if receiving the budget earlier would be better to allow time for three readings.
Varckette said having the full numbers through October would be helpful in putting together a more accurate budget. He said there would still be time for council to make changes if needed.
• Council discussed what procedure, or law changes, might be need to allow a food truck to park in front of Dark Room Brewery from time to time.
• Geneva City Solicitor Gary Pasqualone gave a report on his duties, including an update on two public information request lawsuits that were litigated in the city’s favor. He said a third lawsuit, regarding a slip and fall injury, is being handled by the city’s insurance company with Pasqualone’s assistance.
Pasqualone said negotiations continue on a civil lawsuit against the city, and it’s police department, that was filed several years ago.
