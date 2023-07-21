GENEVA — The city continues to prepare for the future with infrastructure improvement, long-term planning and industry expansion.
“A lot of things are happening,” said Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette.
A wide variety of infrastructure projects will hopefully prepare the city for future growth and economic cooperation with surrounding townships.
The West Main infrastructure project has been held up by huge increases in construction costs, but there is apparently light at the end of the tunnel. The city received confirmation of a $3 million Ohio Department of Development grant for the project.
The project costs grew so quickly the city was not able to obtain any bidders for the project, but will now be able to increase the bid cost specifications to make the project more viable for contractors.
Varckette said the grant also will reduce the amount of money the city will need to borrow.
The project is scheduled to go out to bid in August and hopefully a recommendation of contract in September. The project involves digging under the surface to remove old trolley lines and replace utility lines underground and is expected to take 20 months to complete.
Another important infrastructure improvement involves potential expansion of the wastewater treatment plant capabilities. “[We are] currently working with our engineers on assessing the overall capacity of our wastewater treatment plant. This assessment takes into considerationboth planned and possible economic growth scenarios throughout the city and the JEDDS [Joint Economic Development Districts),” Varckette said.
He said the model will assist the city in preparing timely and proactively for needed capital expansion if and when necessary.
A review of the water department is also underway.
“We’re working with our engineers on updating our asset management plan to comply with Ohio Environmental Protection Agency mandates. The plan addresses key system-wide assets in the tracking of historical maintenance data and operational efficiency,” Varckette said.
“We are taking proactive steps to make sure the city is well placed to handle economic growth and development,” Varckette said.
The city is also working on paving numerous city streets and has received a $137,200 Community Development Block Grant for an improvement project at the Geneva Senior Center. The project will improve the rear entrance to the facility to meet American Disability Act standards.
The city has also made steps to increase use of the Geneva Community Center through developing city programs to occur at the facility and has created a “request for proposal” for the potential hiring of a person to increase bookings at the facility.
An important stormwater management plan study is nearer to reality as well. The city hopes to complete the plan, which will open possible grant funding to deal with stormwater issues that cause flooding in numerous areas throughout the city.
Varckette said the city is looking forward to saving on utility bills during the next 10 years as improved infrastructure completed through the Gardiner Energy Efficiency Program become a reality. Estimates indicate the city could save as much as $750,000 during the next decade.
Recreation is also a focal point for Geneva with 40 gallons of stain procured through the Sherwin Williams Company to improve the Memorial Field playground. The project is scheduled to be completed in September with labor from city employees and volunteers, Varckette said.
The city also continues to offer summer movie and concert programs and an adult painting class has started at the Geneva Recreation Center.
Geneva has also been recognized as a “2022 Tree City USA” community, Varckette said.
“The trees being planted and cared for by Geneva are ensuring that generations to come will enjoy a better quality of life,” said Arbor Day Foundation Chief Executive Dan Lambe.
A variety of businesses are also expanding or being created, Varckette said. He said business opportunities still in the development stage include potential projects in an old grocery store on the east side of the city, a pharmacy and potential businesses in a former bank and gas station.
The long-awaited Darkroom Brewery grand opening celebration is scheduled for Thursday and Industrial expansion is also in the works, Varckette said.
“Various permits have been pulled int he past six months by different industrial entities for purposes tied to business growth and expansion,” he said.
Varckette said assisting existing businesses with job growth and expansion is a key component of Geneva’s economic growth strategy.
The Harpersfield/Geneva JEDDs continue to work to continue to pursue economic development along the Route 534/Interstate 90 corridor.
“We believe this intersection is among the most attractive in northeast Ohio for on-going growth and expansion. Nestled between Lake Erie and ‘Wine Country,’ with the SPIRE Academy centrally located, is a hot market and positioned to take off as several new business opportunities are being explored,” Varckette said.
Another important aspect of development will likely stem from work on the city’s zoning code. Varckette said Geneva’s existing comprehensive plan is a good one, but needs an update.
“With the planning commission reviewing our consultant’s recommendations, we’re preparing to move the updated recommendations on to council for their review. Up to date zoning codes are intended to guide and encourage economic development, while at the same time protecting the overall integrity of the community,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.