• A disturbance was reported in the 20 block of Roosevelt Drive at 10:52 a.m. on August 22.
• Harassment was reported in the 60 block of Leslie Street at 2:35 p.m. on August 22.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of East Main Street at 8:53 p.m. on August 22.
• A suspicious person was reported on West Liberty Street at 10:19 p.m. on August 22.
• A loud noise complaint was made in te 200 block of South Eagle Street at 1:17 a.m. on August 23.
• A theft/larceny was reported in the 100 block of Burrows Street at 7:31 a.m. on August 23.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of Ansel Road at 5:52 p.m. on August 23.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of West Main Steet at 8:01 a.m. on August 24.
• Suspicious activity was repoted in the municpla lot at 10:55 a.m.on August 24.
• Reckless driving was reported on South Eagle Street at 1:37 p.m. on August 24.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 700 block of West Main Street at :5:13 pm. on August 24.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 blcok of South Street at 8:46 p.m. on August 24.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Eastwood Street at 8:47 p.m. on August 24.
• A suspicious person as reported in the 200 block of West Main Street at 2:05 a.m. on August 25.
• Trespassing was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street at 6:56 a.m. on August 25.
• An unwanted subject was supported in the 300 block of Walnut Street at 7:07 a.m. on August 25.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Lawn Street at 1:04 p.m. on August 25.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 400 block of Blaine Street at 2:12 p.m. on August 25.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 500 block of Sherman Street at 6:15 p.m. on August 25.
• Loud music was reported in the 600 block of Sherman Street at 10:38 p.m. on August 25.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 30 block of Park Street at 1:35 a.m. on August 26.
• A disturbance was reported in the 30 block of Park Street at 1:54 a.m. on August 26.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported 700 block of Sherman Street on 8:26 a.m.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported 300 block of North Street on 9:55 a.m. a.m. on August 26.
• A personal injury crash occurred in the 100 block of North Street at 3:37 p.m. on August 26.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 300 block of South Street at 10:27 p.m. on August 26.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 500 block of West Main Street at 4:03 a.m. on August 27.
• An accident with property damage was reported in the 600 block of South Street at 1:37 p.m. on August 27.
• Reckless driving was reported on West Main Street at 8:04 p.m. on August 27.
• Vandalism was reported in the 100 block of East Main Street at 10:22 a.m. on August 28.
• Damage to property was reported in the 1700 block of Route 534 at 4:452 p.m. on August 28.
• An assault was reported in the 60 block of Leslie Street at 5:58 p.m. on August 28.
• Reckless driving was reported on Roosevelt Drive at 9:01 p.m. on August 28.
