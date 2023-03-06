• An accident with damage was reported on South Broadway at 2:28 p.m. on January 23.
• An assault was reported in the 1300 block of South Ridge East at 7:30 p.m. on January 23.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 600 block of East Main Street at 12:37 a.m. on January 24.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Centennial Street at 1:17 a.m. on January 24.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of North Eagle Street.
• An accident with damage was reported on South Ridge Road at 10:33 a.m. on January 25.
• An accident with damage was reported on South Broadway in 3:02 ap.m. on January 25.
• A theft/larceny was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street at 9:39 a.m. on January 26.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 100 block of Walnut Circle on 7:47 p.m. January 26.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Elm Street at 5:57 on January 26.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 1100 block of South Broadway at 3:34 p.m.on January 28.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on East Main Street at 2:47 p.m. on January 29.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Roosevelt Drive at 9:03 p.m. on January 30.
• A threat was reported in the 1300 block of South Ridge Road East at 20:02 p.m. on January 30.
• A threat was reported in the 800 block of Sherman Street at 2:24 p.m. on January 31.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Swan Street at 7:44 p.m. on January 31.
• A domestic was reported in the 500 block of Blaine Street at 8:32 p.m. on January 31.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1300 block of South Ridge East at 11:52 a.m. on Feb. 2.
• Reckless driving was reported on South Broadway at 5:29 p.m. on February 2.
• Suspicious activity was reported on South Ridge Road at 8:06 p.m. on February 2.
• A theft/larceny was reported on South Broadway at 7:33 a.m. on February 3.
• Reckless driving ws reported on East Main Street at 3:4 p.m. on February 3.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of South Ridge East at 2:12 p.m. on February 4.
• A suspicious person was reported at the intersection of Park Street and South Broadway at 6:34 p.m. on February 4.
• A loud music complaint was made in the 100 block of Woodlawn Street at 9:14 p.m. on February 4.
• A domestic complaint was reported in the 100 block of Maplelane Drive at 12:06 p.m. on February 5.
• A fraud/forgery was reported in the 800 block Chestnut Street at 1:14 p.m. on February 6.
• A theft/larceny ws reported in the 100 block of East Union Street at 7:07 p.m. on February 6.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 100 block of Commerce Place at 4:00 a.m. on February 7.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of Eastwood Street at 7:02 a.m. on February 7.
• A crash with damage was reported on South Ridge East at 7:21 a.m. on February 7.
• A threat was reported in the 700 block of Austin road at 1:30 p.m. on February 7.
• Reckless driving was reported on North Avenue at 9:50 p.m. on February 7.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 600 block of West Main Street at 1:06 a.m. on February 8.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Eagle Street at 1:18 a.m. on February 8.
• A structure fire was reported in the 800 block of West Main Street a 10:35 p.m. February 8.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street at 1:05 a.m. on February 9.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Walnut street at 6:06 p.m. on February 9.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Burrows Street at 10:28 p.m. on February 9.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1300 block of South Ridge Road East at 7:16 a.m. on February 10.
• A burglary was reported in the 500 block of Roosevelt Drive at 8:43 a.m. on February 10.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 100 block of East Main Street at 5:00 p.m. on February 10.
• A theft/larceny was reported in the 400 block of Lawn Street at 6:24 p.m. on February 10.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 600 block of Woodridge Road at 6:32 p.m. on February 11.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Kiwanis Park Drive at 6:42 p.m. on February 11.
• A disturbance was reported in the 4000 block of North Broadway at 12:20 a.m. on February 12.
• Trespassing was reported in the 800 block of West Main Street at 10:29 p.m. on February 12.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Swan Street at 11:08 p.m. on February 12.
