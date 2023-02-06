• A threat was reported in the 200 block of East Main Street at 12:22 a.m. on January 16.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street at 7:30 p.m. on January 16.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 700 block of East Main Street at 12:13 p.m. on January 17.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 900 block of East Main Street at 3:43 p.m. on January 17.
• An accident with damage was reported in the 700 block of South Nearing Circle at 5:30 p.m. on January 17.
• A theft/larceny was reported in the 800 block of East Main street at 5:05 p.m. on January 17.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street at 9:37 p.m. on January 17.
• A theft/larceny was reported in the 800 block of South Broadway at 9:42 p.m. on January 17.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 700 block of South Broadway at 4:16 a.m. on January 18.
• Damage to property was reported in the 100 block of South Broadway at 10:03 a.m. on January 18.
• An accident with damage was reported in the 100 block of South Broadway at 10:35 a.m. on January 18.
• A fight was reported in the 800 block of Sherman Street at 12:36 p.m. on January 18.
- A domestic was reported in the 200 block of West Main street at 2:07 p.m. on January 18.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of East Main street at 7:22 p.m. on January 18.
• A suspicious person was reported on East Main Street at 5:09 p.m. on January 19.
• A railroad complaint was made on East Liberty Street at 9:16 a.m. on January 20.
• Harassment was reported in the 800 block of South Broadway at 1:15 p.m. on January 20.
• A loud noise complaint was made in the 300 block of Morrison Street at 9:10 p.m. on January 20.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 1100 block of South Broadway at 9:22 p.m. on January 20.
• A loud noise complaint was reported in the 100 block of Walnut street at 12:57 p.m. on January 20.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street at 12:39 a.m. on January 21.
• An accident with damage was reported in the block of North Avenue West at 4 a.m. on January 21.
• An accident with damage was reported in the 500 block of South Broadway at 9:47 on January 21.
• An accident with damage was reported in the 1100 block of South Broadway at 10:12 a.m. on January 21.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 500 block of West Main Street at 10:47 a.m. on January 21.
• An accident with damage was reported in the 1300 block of South Ridge East at 10:47 a.m. on January 21.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 800 block of Sherman Street at 4:55 p.m. on January 21.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Sherman Street at 6:41 p.m. on January 21.
• Suspicious activity was reported on North Broadway at 3:05 a.m. on January 22.
