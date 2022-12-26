• An assault was reported in the 500 block of North Broadway at 1:52 p.m. on Dec. 12.
• A theft/larceny was reported in the 70 block of Pine Street at 3:22 p.m. on Dec. 12.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of North Broadway at 4:32 p.m. on Dec. 13.
• A loud noise complaint was filed in the 900 block of East Main Street on 10:13 p.m. on Dec. 13.
- A suspicious person was reported in the 600 block of South Broadway on 10:18 p.m. on Dec. 13.
• Reckless driving was reported in the 40 block of North Forest Street at 1:40 a.m. on Dec. 14.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1300 block of South Ridge Road East at 10:26 a.m. on Dec. 14.
• A theft/larceny was reported at 12:22 p.m. on Dec. 14.
• A theft/larceny was reported at 2:59 p.m. in the 500 block of West Liberty Street on Dec. 14.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of West Liberty Street at 6:01 p.m. on Dec. 14.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 800 block of Sherman Street at 9:23 p.m. on Dec. 14.
• A narcotics report was filed in the 800 block of Sherman Street at 6:12 a.m. on Dec. 15.
• A fraud/forgery was reported in the 40 block of North Forest Street at 9:40 a.m. on Dec. 15.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Vine Street at 11:40 a.m. on Dec. 15.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Walnut Street at 3:58 p.m. on Dec. 15.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street at 2:27 a.m. on Dec. 16.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of East Main Street at 3:40 a.m. on Dec. 16.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of North Eagle Street at 3:58 a.m. on Dec. 16.
• A disturbance was reported on South Ridge Road East at 8:28 a.m. on Dec. 16.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1300 block of South Ridge Road East at 1:36 p.m. on Dec. 16.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 100 block of East Tibbitts Street at 6:28 p.m. on Dec. 16.
• A loud music complaint was filed at 1:49 a.m. in the 200 block of South Eagle Street at 1:49 a.m. on Dec. 17.
• Reckless driving was reported in the 1100 block of South Broadway at 2:14 a.m. on Dec. 17.
• A domestic was reported in the 300 block of Chestnut Street at 3:54 a.m. on Dec. 17.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Woodlawn Street at 8:50 p.m. on Dec. 17.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of South Broadway at 3:43 p.m. on Dec. 18.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of South Broadway at 3:43 p.m. on Dec. 18.
• A burglary was reported in the 100 block of Bennett Court at 9:51 p.m. on Dec. 18.
• A disturbance was reported in the 6000 block of North Ridge Road West at 11:35 p.m. on Dec. 18.
