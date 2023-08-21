• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Sherman Street at 9:19 p.m. on July 24.
• A suspicious person was reported on Millwood Drive at 12:05 a.m. on July 25.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 600 block of Millwood Drive at 2:08 a.m. on July 25.
• A theft/larceny was reported in the 300 block of Britton Drive at 9:00 a.m. on July 26.
• A theft/larceny was reported in the 100 block of East Main Street at 11:33 a.m. on July 26.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 500 block of East Main Street at 5:03 p.m. on July 26.
• A crash with damage was reported on South Broadway at 5:59 p.m. on July 26.
- A crash with damage was reported in the 100 block of West Street at 7:08 p.m. on July 26.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Elm Street at 9:08 p.m. on July 26.
• A theft.larceny was reported in the 100 block of South Broadway at 8:45 a.m. on July 27.
• Harassment was reported in the 40 block of North Forest Street at 3:11 p.m. on July 27.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 400 block of Garfield Street at 9:26 p.m. on July 27.
• A loud noise complaint was filed in the 400 block of Garfield Street at 2:11 a.m. on July 28.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Gant Street at 8:15 p.m. on July 29.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 70 block of West Main Street at 12:33 a.m. on July 30.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Austin Road at 12:46 a.m. on July 30.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 4800 block of North Ridge East at 1:11 a.m. on July 30.
• A disturbance was reported on South Eagle Street at 2:39 a.m. on July 30.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of West Main Street at 10:11 p.m. on July 30.
• A domestic was reported on Leslie Street at 7:43 p.m. on July 31.
• Reckless driving was reported in the 200 block of Ansel road at 8:10 p.m. on July 31.
• A crash with damage was reported on Clay Street at 4:55 p.m. on August 1.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Maplelane Drive at 9:15 p.m. on August 1.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of South Eagle Street at 11:37 p.m. on August 1.
• A threat was reported in the 300 block of Britton Drive at 10:25 a.m. on August 2.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Eastwood Street at 7:36 p.m. on August 2.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Beach Street at 8:42 p.m. on August 2.
• A domestic was reported in the 4600 block of Lake Road East at 1:32 a.m. on August 3.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 70 block of West Main Street at 3:00 a.m. on August 3.
• A disturbance was reported on South Ridge at 10:31 a.m. on August 3.
• A disturbance was on 700 South Broadway at 1:27 p.m. on August 3.
• A fraud forgery was reported in the 600 block of South Broadway at 3:55 p.m. on August 3.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Walnut Street at 2:56 a.m. on August 4.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of North Broadway at 7:44 p.m. on August 4.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 200 block of Ansel Road at 8:22 p.m. on August 4.
• Reckless driving was reported on East Main Street at 3:56 p.m. on August 5.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of south Broadway at 7:32 p.m. on August 5.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street 11:40 p.m. on August 5.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on East Main Street at 4:04 a.m. on August 6.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 50 block of South Eagle Street at 8:01 a.m. on August 6.
• A crash with injury was reported on Austin Road at 3:23 a.m. on August 7.
• A crash with damage was reported at the intersection of Park Street and South Broadway at 8:32 a.m. on August.
- A crash with damage was reported on South Broadway at 11:55 a.m. on August 7.
• A theft/larceny was reported in the 200 block of East Main Street at 5:42 p.m. on August 7.
• A theft/larceny was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street at 10:52 p.m. on August 7.
• A theft/larceny was reported in the 700 block of South Broadway at 9:41 a.m. on August 8.
• A domestic was reported in the 300 block of Walnut Street at 2:26 p.m. on August 9.
• Trespassing was reported in the 100 block of Beach Street at 7:35 p.m. on August 9.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Red Oak Lane at 8:17 p.m. on August 9.
• A theft/larceny was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street at 3:58 a.m. on August 10.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 30 block of North Broadway at 5:32 p.m. on August 10.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 1300 block of South Ridge East at 12:19 p.m. on August 11.
• Trespassing was reported in the 100 block of East Main Street at 2:47 p.m. on August 11.
• Suspicious activity was reported on West Street at 6:54 p.m. on August 11.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of West Main Street at 8:47 p.m. on August 11.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Eastwood Street at 1:06 a.m. on August 12.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of North Broadway at 4:44 a.m. on August 12.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Bennett Court at 7:31 a.m. on August 12.
• Reckless driving was reported in the 1200 block of South Broadway at 2:51 p.m. on August 12.
• A loud noise complaint was made in the 100 block of Woodlawn Street at 10:00 p.m. on August 12.
- A neighbor dispute was reported in the 100 block of Austin Road at 10:09 p.m. on August 12.
• An assault was reported in the 800 block of West Main Street at 11:01 a.m. on August 12.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Eastwood Street at 2:09 a.m. on August 13.
• Reckless driving was reported on South Broadway at 11:04 a.m. on August 13.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of North Avenue West at 4:36 p.m. on August 13.
• A crash with damage was reported on North Broadway at 5:28 p.m. on August 13.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of North Eagle Street at 3:30 a.m. on August 13.
