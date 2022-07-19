GENEVA POLICE REPORTS
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Partridge Street at 12:11 a.m. on July 3.
• A suspicious person was reported at 7:27 a.m. in the 600 block of Sherman Street on July 3.
• Trespassing was reported in the 300 block of Walnut Street at 2:43 pm. on July 3.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of East Main Street 6:13 p.m. on July 3.
• An assault was reported in the 200 block of Holden Court at 10:07 p.m. on July 3.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of West Sherman Street at 3:37 a.m. on July 4.
• A suspicious person was reported on East Main Street at 11:16 a.m. on July 4.
• An unwanted subject was reported at Holden Court at 12:56 p.m. on July 4.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Commerce Place at 10:05 a.m. on July 5.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Austin Road at 1:02 p.m. on July 5.
• An unwanted person was rported in the 200 block of South Ridge East at 2:18 p.m. on July 5.
• A water main break was reported in the 700 block of Eastwood Stret at2:09 a.m. on July 6.
• A suspicious person person was reported in the 50 block of East Tibbitts Street at 2:24 p.m. on July 6.
• A suspicious person was reported in the200 block of West Main Street at 9 p.m. on July 6.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Swan Street at 12:50 a.m. on July 7.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 800 block of Sherman Street at 6:51 a.m. on July 7.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 800 block of Sherman Street at 7:01 am. on July 7.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 1300 block of South Street at 1:54 p.m. on July 7.
• A suspicious person was reported on West Main Street at 3:50 a.m. on July 7.
• A disturbance was reported in the 50 block of East Tibbitts Road at 4:15 p.m.on July 7.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 00 block of East Main Street at 5:18 p.m. on July 7
• Reckless driving was reported on North Street at 8:10 p.m. on July 7.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Commerce Street at 10:27 p.m. on July 7.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 4000 block of Linda Drive at 1:09 a.m. on July 8.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 1000 block of East Main Street at 2:13 p.m. on July 8.
• Property damage was reported in the 700 block of South Street at 2:51 p.m. on July 8.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of South street at 11:33 p.m. on July 8.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Woodlawn Street at 4:35 a.m. on July 9.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of South Eagle Street at 3:37 p.m. on July 9.
• A domestic complaint was made in the 200 block of Elm Street at 3:40 p.m. on July 9.
• Reckless driving was reported on Sherman Street at 6:31 p.m. on July 9.
• A fireworks complaint was made in the 100 block of Orchard Street at 10:46 p.m. on July 9.
• A juvenile complaint was filed int he 200 block of Vine Street at 12:58 a.m. on July 10.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street at 4:34 a.m. on July 10.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street aat 7:28 a.m. on July 10.
• A fraud/forgery complaint was made in the 100 block of Austin Road at 3:00 p.m. on July 10.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 100 block of Commerce Place at 5:14 p.m. on July 10.
• A juvenile complaint was made in the 100 block of South Eagle Street at 9:30 p.m. on July 10.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Pepperidge Drive at 5:52 a.m. on July 11.
• A theft/larceny complaint was made at 4:26 p.m. on July 11.
• A fraud/forgery complaint was made in the 700 block of South Street at 4:43 p.m. on July 11.
• A suspicious person was reported on Centennial Street at 5:02 p.m. onJuly 11.
• A suspicious person was reported on Grant Street at 5:09 p.m. on July 11.
• An intoxicated person was reported in the 300 block of East Main Street at 10:59 p.m. on July 11.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of West Main Street at 2:57 a.m. on July 12.
• A warrant was served on North Forest Street at 3:25 p.m. on July 12.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 800 block of Timber Lane at 5:19 p.m. on July 12.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Vine Street at 6:54 p.m. on July 12.
• A water main break was reported int he 700 block of Eastwood Street at 5:47 p.m. on July 12.
• A person with a knife was reported in the 3000 block of Ninevah Road at 10:07 p.m. on July 12.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of South Street at 10:04 p.m. on July 12.
• A vehicle fire was reported in the 1300 block of South Ridge East at 11:14 p.m. on July 12.
• Harassment was reported in the 100 block of East Main Street at 10:03 a.m. on July 13.
• Harassment was reported in the 800 block of Timber Lane at 11:51 a.m. on July 13.
• Property damage was reported in the 100 block of Burrows Street at 1:32 p.m. on July 13.
• Property damage was reported in the 200 block of Lawn Street at 6:42 p.m. on July 13.
• A suspicious person was reported on South Eagle Street at 10:41 p.m. on July 13.
• A disturbance was reported din the 800 block of Timber Lane at 9:23 p.m. on July 14.
• A suspicious person was reported on Sherman Street at 5:24 p.m. on July 14.
• A threat was reported in the 800 block of Timber lane at 9:43 p.m. on July 14.
• A domestic was reported in the 10 block of Cherrywood Street at 11:32 p.m.on July 14.
• A domestic was reported in the 90 block of Swan Street at 11:52 p.m. on July 14.
• A loud noise complaint was made in the 700 block of South Street at 2:53 a.m. on July 15.
• Reckless driving was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street at 8:33 a.m. on July 15.
• Abuse was reported in the 900 block of East Main Street at 6:34 p.m. on July 15.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 100 block of Burrows street at 10:04 p.m. on July 15.
• A loud noise complaint was made in the 400 block of Eastwood Street at 2:37 a.m. on July 16.
• An unwanted subject was made in the 90 block of West Main Stret at 9:53 a.m.on July 16.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street at 4:36 p.m. on July 16.
• A fireworks complaint was made on Millwood Drive at 9:24 p.m. on July 16.
• A disturbance was reported at 70 block of Pine Street at 2:32 a.m. on July 17.
• A disturbance was reported in the 600 block of Sherman Street at 3:55 a.m. on July 17.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 blcok of South Eagle Street at 12:21 p.m. on July 17.
• A suspicious person was reported inthe 30 block of Swan Street at 2:09 p.m. on July 17.
• A disturbance was reported in the 50 block of Swan Street at 2:12 p.m.on July 17.
• Suspicious activit was reported in the 500 block of East Main Street at 3:37 p.m. on July 17.
