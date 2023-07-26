• A theft was reported in the 100 block of Cromwell Avenue at 2:12 p.m. on June 12.
• A disturbance was reported in the 50 block of Ruth Street at 2:55 p.m. on June 12.
• A disturbance was reported in the 600 block of North Broadway at 6:27 p.m. on June 12.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Westwood Street at 2:08 a.m. on June 13.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Burrows Street at 9:24 p.m. on June 12
• A suspicious person was reported in the 500 block of North Broadway at 10:01 p.m. on June 12.
• Harassment was reported in the 70 block of Fairview Drive at 10:17 p.m. June 12.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Eastwood Street at 2:08 a.m. on June 13.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street at 6:23 a.m. on June 13.
• A theft/larceny was reported in the 200 block of Bennett Court at 8:32 a.m. on June 13.
• A theft/larceny was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street at 2:54 a.m. on June 14.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 700 block of South Broadway at 2:17 a.m. on June 14.
• Reckless driving was reported in the 600 block of East Main Street at 11:28 a.m. on June 14.
• A disturbance was reported on Eastwood Street at 3:38 p.m. on June 14.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street at 4:09 p.m. on June 14.
• A disturbance was reported int he 500 block of North Broadway at 4:16 p.m. on June 14.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 1200 block of Sherman Street at 9:12 p.m. on June 14.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 00 block of West Main Street at 1:48 a.m. on June 15.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Maple Lane at 2:12 a.m. on June 15.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Kiwanis Park Street at 2:36 a.m. on June 15.
• A suspicious person was reported on South Broadway at 3:39 p.m. on June 15.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at the Geneva Fire Station at 4:55 p.m. on June 15.
• An assault was reported on the 100 block of Woodlawn Street at 7:18 p.m. on June 15.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 700 block of South Broadway at 9:16 p.m. on June 15.
• A threat was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street at 5:44 p.m. on June 16.
• An assault was reported on North Brockway at 9:20 p.m. on North Broadway.
• A narcotics case was reported in the 400 block of Second Street at 9:25 p.m. on June 16.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Park Street at 3:24 a.m. on June 17,
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of North Broadway at 3:47 a.m. on June 17.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 500 block of North Eagle Street at 6:13 a.m. on June 17.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Roosevelt Drive at 6:36 a.m. on June 17.
• A loud noise complaint was reported in the 800 block of Sherman Street at 5:45 p.m. on June 17.
• A threat was was reported in the 500 block of North Eagle Street at 5:45 p.m. on June 17.
• Reckless driving was reported in the 1100 block of South Broadway at 7:18 p.m. on June 17.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 1700 block of Route 534 at 8:58 p.m. on June 17.
• Suspicious activity was at 200 block of Buckingham Court at 10:18 a.m. on June 17.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of East Tibbitts Street at 1:37 p.m. on June 18.
• A theft/larceny was reported in the 7000 block Lake Road West at 2:43 p.m. at June 18.
• A report of shots fired was reported at 200 block of Ruth Street at 2:56 p.m. on June 18.
• An accident with damage was reported in the 100 block of East Main Street at 7:10 p.m. on June 18.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 600 block of Sherman Street at 9:53 p.m. on June 18.
• Suspicious activity was reported inn the 800 block of Sherman Street at 10:55 p.m. on June 18.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 600 block of Sherman Street of 1:44 a.m. on June 19.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 600 block of Sherman Street at 4:41 a.m. on June 19.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 50 block of Leslie Street at 9 p.m. on June 19.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported Walnut Street at 12:53 a.m. on June 20.
• A water main break was reported in the 700 block of Eastwood Street at 5:32 p.m. on June 20.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 1100 block of South Broadway at 9:49 p.m. on June 20.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 800 block of Sherman Street at 11:43 p.m. on June 20.
• A fraud/forgery was reported in the 100 block of Austin Road at 10:47 a.m. on June 21.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street at 10:02 a.m. on June 20.
• A suspicious was reported in the 100 block of South Broadway at 11:08 a.m. on June 21.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of East Main Street at 12:01 a.m. on June 22.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of North Broadway at 2:46 a.m. on June 22.
• A theft/larceny was reported in the 1300 block of South Ridge East at 8:25 a.m. on June 22.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 700 block of West Main Street at 2:57 p.m. on June 22.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 60 block of West Street at 5:10 p.m. on June 23.
• A crash with damage was reported on North Avenue at 9:06 p.m. onJune 22.
• A domestic was reported in the 800 block of West Main Street at 11:47 a.m. on June 24.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 700 block of South Broadway at 3:19 p.m. on June 24.
• A disturbance was reported on South Eagle Street at 4:10 p.m. on June 24.
• A fight was reported in the 5400 block of Lake Road East at at 12:05 a.m. on June 24.
• A disturbance was reported in the 4900 block of Palmer Drive at 12:31 a.m. on June 25.
• Damage to property was reported on South Broadway at 11:38 p.m. on June 25.
• A disturbance was reported on 400 West Liberty Street at 12:00 a.m. on June 26.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Britton Drive at 11:14 a.m. on June 26.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Burrows Street at 12:11
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of West Liberty Street at 12:14 p.m. on June 26.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 400 block of East Main Street at 9:58 p.m. on June 26.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Bennett Court at 7:24 a.m. on June 27.
• A theft/larceny was reported in the 700 block of East Main Street at 12:04 p.m. June 27.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 50 block of North Broadway at 6:07 p.m. June 27.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 300 block of Britton Drive at 10:35 a.m. on June 28.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Beach Street at 7:06 p.m. on June 28.
• A shots fired complaint was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 7:56 p.m. on June 28.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Commerce Place at 10:11 a.m. on June 28.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of North Broadway at at 12:46 a.m. on June 29.
• A person with a gun was reported in the 4700 block Lake Road East at 6:26 p.m. on June 29.
• A disturbance was reported in the 4900 block of Palmetto Drive at 6:57 p.m. on June 29.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 800 block of South Broadway at 8:32 p.m. on June 29.
• Damage to property was reported in the 800 block of Sherman Street at 12:20 p.m. on June 30.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 600 block of Bridle Court at 9:23 p.m. on June 30.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 500 block of East Main Street at 10:21 p.m. on June 30.
• A suspicious noise was reported on East Union Street at 11:15 p.m. on June 30.
• A crash with injury was reported on Sherman Street at 5:19 a.m. on June 30.
• A theft/larceny was reported in the 600 block of Sherman Street at 5:09 p.m.on July 1.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Cromwell Avenue at 12:38 a.m. on July 2.
• Reckless driving was reported on South Broadway at 4:48 a.m. on July 2.
• Harassment was reported in the 100 block of Beach Street at 3:21 p.m. on July 2.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 3500 block of Austin Road at 6:35 p.m. on July 2.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on South Broadway at 8:17 p.m. on July 2.
• Reckless driving was reported in the 5400 block of Lake Road East at 10:24 p.m. on July 2.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of West Main Street at 12:59 a.m. on July 3.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Centennial Street at 7:09 p.m. on July 3.
• A disturbance was reported in the 70 block of Cedar Court at 7:41 p.m. on July 3.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on West Liberty Street at 1:01 a.m. on July 4.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of South Broadway at 11:01 a.m.
• Reckless driving was reported on North Broadway at 8:53 p.m. on July 4.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at the intersection of Swan and West Main streets at 9:40 p.m. on July 4.
• A fireworks complaint was reported on Chestnut Street at 11:04 a.m. on July 4.
• A fireworks complaint was reported on Ansel Road dat 11:05 p.m. on July 4.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of North Broadway at 12:14 a.m. on July 5.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of East Main Street at 1:21 a.m. on July 5.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of North Broadway at 2:16 a.m. on July 5.
• A disturbance was reported in the 5200 block of Lake Road East at 2:27 a.m. on July 5.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 50 block of East Tibbitts Street at 10:54 a.m. on July 7.
• A person with a gun was reported in the 5400 block of Lake Road at 9:58 p.m. on July 7.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Woodlawn Street at 10:23 p.m. on July 8.
• A loud noise complaint was reported in the 300 block of Elm Street at 10:31 p.m. on July 8.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 500 block of Kiwanis Park at 3:14 a.m. on July 9.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 300 block off Elm Street at 1:54 p.m. on July 9.
• Harassment was reported in the 400 block of North Broadway at 2:49 p.m. on July 9.
• Shots fired in the 600 block of Sherman Street were reported at 5:35 p.m. on July 9.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 40 block of West Main Street at 7:06 p.m. on July 9.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 400 block of Centennial Street at 9:15 p.m. on July 9.
• Reckless driving was reported on Austin Road at 8:41 a.m. on July 10.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 300 block of Elm Street at 9:39 p.m. on July 10.
• Suspicious vehicle was reported on South Broadway at 1:33 a.m. on July 11.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Westwood Street at 11 a.m.
• A disturbance was reported in the 4800 block of ODNR Road at 5:02 p.m. on July 11.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 20 block of East Liberty Street at 6:10 p.m. on July 11.
• An unwanted subject at 200 block of West Main Street in 11:26 p.m. on July 11.
• An assault was reported in the 70 block of Centennial Street at 4:02 a.m. on July 12.
• Suspicious person was reported in the 800 block of Sherman Street at 5:41 a.m. on July 12.
• An accident with injury was reported on West Main Street at 11:43 p.m. p.m. on July 12.
• Reckless driving was reported in the 50 block of East Tibbitts Street at 1:59 p.m. on July 13.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Elm Street at 9:59 p.m. on July 13.
• Harassment was reported in the 100 block of Cromwell Avenue at 2:3 p.m. on July 14.
• Reckless driving was reported in the 400 block of North Broadway at 7:19 p.m. on July 14.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Memorial Field at 1:55 a.m. on July 15.
• A threat was reported in the 100 block of South Broadway at 11:18 a.m. on July 15.
• A water main break was reported in the 700 block of Eastlawn Street at 12:03 p.m. on July 15..
• A neighbor complaint was reported int he 800 block of East Main Street at 12:20 p.m. on July 15.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 100 block of Austin Road at 3:20 p.m. on July 15.
• A disturbance was reported int he 100 block of South Cedar at 10:27 p.m. on July 15.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of South Broadway at 1:40 a.m. on July 16.
• A theft/larceny was reported in the 700 block of West Main Street at 5:21 a.m. on July 16.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of Vine Street at 11:27 a.m. on July 16.
&bull Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of North Avenue at 6:03 p.m. on July 16.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of First Street at 10:00 a.m. on July 15.
