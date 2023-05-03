•A fight was reported in the 800 block of Sherman Street at 12:35 on April 3.
•A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Sherman Street at 1:09 p.m. on April 3.
•A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of North Broadway at 6:58 p.m. on April 3.
•Damage to property was reported in the 100 block of North Broadway at 10:09 p.m. on April 3.
•Suspicious vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Austin Road at 8:05 p.m.
•A theft/larceny was reported in the 100 block of Woodlawn Street at 12:13 a.m. on April 5.
•A theft/larceny was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street at 7:41 p.m.
•Reckless driving was reported on East Main Street at 8:41 p.m. on April 5.
•Suspicious activity was reported at 800 block of West Main Street at 2:40 a.m. on April 6.
•Suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Burrows Street at 4:13 a.m. on April 6.
•A report of shots fired was made in the 100 block of Walnut Street at 11:28 a.m. on April 6.
•Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of South Broadway at 2:40 p.m. on April 6.
•An unwanted subject was reported in the 100 block of East Main Street at 7:41 p.m. on April 6.
•Reckless driving was reported on South Eagle Street at 7:41 p.m. on April 6.
•A water main break was reported at the intersection of Grant and Erie streets at 7:02 a.m. on April 7.
•A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of West Main Steet at 8:30 a.m. on April 7.
•A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Leslie Street at 6:49 p.m. on April 8.
•Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Austin Road at 10:04 p.m. on April 9.
•A crash with damage was reported in the 300 block of South Eagle Street at 4:10 pm. on April 9.
•A disturbance was reported in the 200 block South Broadway at 8:48 p.m. on April 9.
•A crash with damage was reported on Eastwood Street at 3:22 p.m. on April 10.
•An unwanted subject was reported in the 400 block of North Broadway at 4:28 p.m. on April 10.
•suspicious activity was reported in the 900 block of East Main Street at 8:52 p.m. on April 10.
•A theft/larceny was reported in the 200 block of West Main Stret at 11:06 p.m. on April 10.
•A suspicious person was reported on South Broadway at 6:34 p.m. onapril 11.
•Harassment was reported in the 900 block of East Main Street at 7:15 p.m. on April 11.
•A theft/larceny was reported inthe 600 block of East Main Street at 9:38 a.m. on April 12.
•A neighbor disputed was reported in the 70 block of Raymond Drive at 4:54 p.m. on April 12.
•Reckless driving was reported on South Broadway at 5:48 p.m. on South Broadway at 5:48 p.m. on April 12.
•A threat was reported in the 700 block of South Nearing Circle at 6:54 p.m. on April 12.
•Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of South Broadway at 2:10 a.m. on April 13.
•A suspicious vehicle was reported at the intersection of Program Parkway and Tegam Way at 4:36 a.m. on April 13.
•Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 blockof North Eagle Street at 7:06 a.m. on April 13.
•A school bus violation was reoted on East Main Street at 9:48 a.m. on April 13.
•A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of North Broadway at 6:21 p.m. on April 13.
•A loud noise complaint was made in the 40 block of South Cedar Street at 7:00 p.m. on April 13.
•Reckless driving was reported in the 500 block of South Ridge East at 7:26p.m. on April 13.
•A disturbance was reported int he 1300 block of South Ridge East at 1:40 p.m. on April 14.
•A suspicious person was reported in the 700 block of South Broadway at 8:50 p.m. on April 14.
•Vandalism was reported in the 200 block of Walnut Street at 10:23 p.m. on april 14.
•A disturbance was reported inthe 100 block of Maplelane Drive at 10:49 p.m. on April 14.
•A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of North Broadway at 1:48 a.m. on April 15.
- A loud use complaint was reported in the 80 block of Erie Street at 9:43 p.m. on April 15.
•A disturbance was reported inthe 5000 block of Palmetto Drive at 2:37 a.m. on April 16.
•A theft/larceny was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street at 3:22 a.m. on April 16.
•A theft/larceny was reported in the 200 block of West MainStreet at 9:24 a.m. on April 16.
•A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of Chestnut Street at 3:46 p.m. on April 16.
•Suspicious activity was reported in the 600 block of Chestnut Street at 12:04 a.m. on April 17.
•A crash with damage was reported in the 100 block of Eastwood Street at 8:44 a.m. on April 17.
•Damage to property was reported in the 700 block of Eastwood Street at 1:24 a.m. on April 18.
•Harassment was reported in the 200 block of East Main Street at 2:21 p.m. on April 18.
•A disturbance was reported in the 1000 block of South Broadway at 4:24 p.m. on April 18.
•Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Austin Road at 7:46 p.m. on April 18.
•A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street at 1:02 a.m. on April 19.
•A disturbance was reported in the 800 block of Chestnut Street at 3:30 p.m. on April 19.
•An unwanted subject was reported in the 500 block of Blaine Street at 3:53 p.m. on April 19.
•A hazmat incident was reported int he 700 block of West Main Street at the CSX tracks at 5:18 p.m. on April 19.
•Suspicious activity was reported in the 700 block of South Broadway at 7:37 p.m. on April 19.
•A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Burrows Street at 2:10 a.m. on April 20.
- Damage to property was reported in the 100 block of Woodlawn Street at 3 p.m. on April 20.
•Suspicious activity was reported inthe 200 block of West Main Street at 4:12 a.m. on April 21.
•A threat was reported in the 1300 block of South Ridge East at 9:20 a.m. on April 21.
•A suspicious person was reported in the 1300 block of South Ridge East at 2:02 p.m. on April 21.
•Suspicious activity was reported at the intersection of Forest and East Main streets at 12:11 a.m. on April 22.
•Reckless driving was reported on North Broadway at 3:56 p.m. on April 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.