• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of North Broadway at 3:39 a.m. on July 17.
• Reckless driving was reported in the 50 block of East Tibbitts Street at 12:54 p.m. on July 17.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street at 10:15 p.m. on July 17.
• A water main break occurred at the intersection of Sherman Street and South Ridge East.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Woodlawn Street at 11:31 a.m. on July 18.
- Harassment was reported in the 100 block of Austin Road at 5:54 p.m. on July 18.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 1200 block of Sawyer Drive at 11:05 p.m. on July 18.
• A crash with damage was reported in North Broadway at 10:27 a.m. on July 19.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 70 block of Pine street at 10:39 p.m. on July 19.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 100 block of Burrows Street at 11:01 p.m. on July 19.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported int he 300 block of South Broadway at 11:15 p.m. on July 19.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 600 block of Program Parkway at 1:31 a.m. on July 20.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 600 block of Sherman Street at 4:53 p.m. on July 20.
• Trespassing was reported on South Eagle Street at 6:31 p.m. on July 20.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Eastwood Street at 8:16 p.m. on July 20.
• A loud noise complaint was reported in the 600 block of North Nearing Street at 9:05 a.m. on July 21.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 50 block of South Eagle Street at 12:00 a.m. on July 21.
• An assault was reported in the 300 block of Elm Street at 1:58 p.m. on July 21.
• A disturbance was reported on South Eagle Street at 9:40 p.m. on July 21.
• Trespassing was reported in the 200 block of East Tibbitts Street at 9:44 p.m. on July 21.
• A loud noise complaint was made in the 600 block of Sherman Street at 2:49 p.m. on July 22.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Wesst Main Street at 3:36 p.m. on July 22.
• A loud noise complaint was report4ed in the 100 block of Fairview Road at 2:27 p.m. on July 23.
• Trespassing was reported in the 600 block of North Broadway at 6:25 p.m. on July 23.
• A crash with damage was reported in on South Ridge at 8:30 p.m. on July 23.
