GENEVA
• Harassment was reported in the 100 block of Woodlawn Street at 1:40 a.m. on February 13.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1300 block South Ridge East 8:20 a.m. on February 13.
• A theft/larceny was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street at 11:50 a.m. on February 13.
• Reckless driving was reported in the 800 block of Sherman Street at 3:02 p.m. on February 13.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 800 block of Sherman Street at 3:02 a.m. on February 13.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of East Main Street at 9:17 p.m. on February 13.
• A crash with damage was reported on South Broadway at 7:31 a.m. on February 14.
• An assault was reported in the 800 block of Sherman Street at 2:50 p.m. on February 14.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street at 3:11 a.m. on February 15.
• A loud noise complaint was made in the 400 block of Eastwood Street at 11:09 a.m. on February 15.
• A disturbance was reported at the Geneva Tax Department at 11:55 a.m. on February 15.
• A fraud/forgery was reported in the 700 block of South Broadway at 2:00 p.m. on February 15.
• A threat was reported in the 700 block of Sherman Street at 4:17 p.m. on February 15.
• A crash with damage was reported on Centennial Street at 4:31 p.m. on February 15.
• A threat was reported in the 800 block of Sherman Street at 2:20 p.m. on February 16.
• A fraud/forgery was reported in the 100 of Roosevelt Drive at 7:14 p.m. on February 16.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 500 block of East Main Street at 7:38 p.m. on February 17.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street at 10:16 p.m. on February 17.
• A theft/larceny was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street at 10:23 p.m. on February 17.
• Suspicious vehicle of 500 block East Main Street at 2:24 a.m. on February 18.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of North Avenue at 4:51 a.m. on February 18.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Sherman Street at 9:36 a.m. on February 18.
• An accident with damage was reported in the 1100 block of South Broadway at 10:48 a.m. on February 18.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Burrows Street at 1:44 p.m. on February 18.
• Suspicious activity was reported at the intersection of Park Street and South Broadway at 2:13 p.m. on February 18.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Eastwood Street at 9:10 p.m. on February 18.
• Trespassing was reported in the 10 blok of Van-Epps Avenue at 3:55 p.m. on February 20.
• A theft/larceny was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street at 7:06 a.m. on February 20.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of North Cedar Street at 3:45 a.m. on February 21.
• A threat was reported in the 100 block of West Tibbitts Street at 11:16 a.m. on February 21.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 80 block of Sherman Street at 7:58 p.m. on February 21.
• An assault was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street at 10:55 p.m. on February 21.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street at 1:57 p.m. on February 22.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 100 block of Burrows Street at 8:27 a.m. on February 22.
• A fraud/forgery was reported in the 200 block of Buckingham Drive at 10:47 a.m. on February 22.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of South Broadway at 5:45 p.m. on February 22.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Buckingham Court at 12:34 a.m. on February 23.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 900 block of East Main Street at 5:35 p.m. on February 23.
• A disturbance was reported in the 900 block of West Main Street at 6:29 p.m. on February 23.
• A fraud/forgery was reported in the 200 block of West Liberty Street at 2:27 p.m. on February 24.
• A fraud/forgery was reported in the 50 block of Elm Street at 3:36 p.m. on February 24.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of eastwood Street at 9:19 p.m. on February 24.
• Harassment was reported in the 100 block of Austin Road at 4:40 p.m. on February 25.
• A loud noise complaint was made in the 100 block of Walnut Street at 3:10 a.m. on February 26.
• A domestic was reported on North Broadway at 4:02 a.m. on February 26.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 500 block of East Main Street at 2:54 a.m. on February 27.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street at 1:31 a.m. on February 28.
• A disturbance was reported in the 3000 block of Austin Road at 10:23 p.m. on March 1.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on South Broadway at 11:16 p.m. on March 1.
• A theft larceny was reported on Austin Road at 4:21 p.m. on March 2.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street at 3:49 p.m. on March 3.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street at 2:14 a.m. on March 4.
• Reckless driving was reported at the intersection of Park Street and South Broadway at 8 p.m. on March 4.
• A loud noise complaint was reported on Woodlawn Street at 8:41 p.m. on March 4.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Blaine Street at 11:59 p.m. on March 4.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of North Eagle Street at 4:11 a.m. on March 5.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of South Ridge East at 9:59 a.m. on March 5.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Commerce Place at 10:09 a.m. on March 5.
• A loud noise complaint was reported in the 100 block of Walnut Street at 2:56 p.m. on March 5.
• A suspicious person was reported on North Eagle Street at 4:41 p.m. on March 5.
• Suspicious activity was reported on South Broadway at 1:34 p.m. on March 13.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 700 block of East Main Street at 11:15 p.m. on March 13.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Commerce Place at 5:01 p.m. on March 14.
• A crash with damage was reported in the 1000 block of North Avenue West at 9:54 p.m. on March 14.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of East Main Street at 11:09 p.m. on March 15.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 1300 block of South Ridge East at 12:17 a.m. on March 16.
• An assault was reported in the 100 block of South Ridge East at 2:33 p.m. on march 16.
• A domestic was reported in the 4000 block of North Ridge East at 2:08 a.m. on March 17.
• A theft/larceny was reported in the 100 block of East Main Street at 11:29 a.m. on March 17.
• Harassment was reported in the 700 block of Austin Road at 1:26 p.m. on March 17.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 700 block of Austin Road at 2:24 p.m. on March 17.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of East Tibbitts Street at 11:51 p.m. on March 18.
• A structure fire was reported in the 100 block of South Broadway at 6:49 a.m.on March 21.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Eastwood Street at 8:01 a.m. on March 21.
• A suspicious person was reported on Swan Street at 9:02 am. on March 21.
• An accident with damage was reported on West Main Street at 11:58 a.m. on March 22.
• An accident with damage was reported on Fairview Drive at 2:15 p.m. on March 22.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 40 block of Forest Street at 2:34 p.m. on March 22.
• Reckless driving was reported in the 1100 block of South Broadway at 9:54 p.m. on March 22.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 1100 block of South Broadway at 6:03 p.m. on March 23.
• A threat was reported in the 800 block of Sherman street at 7:39 p.m. on March 23.
• A loud noise complaint was reported in the 100 block of Walnut Street at 10:07 p.m. on March 23.
• A domestic was reported in the 199 block of Route 534 at 9:58 a.m. on March 24.
• An assault was reported in the 700 block of Austin Road at 12:44 p.m. on March 24.
• A theft/larceny was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street at 2:25 p.m. on March 24.
• An assault was reported in the 700 block of Austin Road at 3:24 p.m. on March 24.
• A theft/larceny was reported in the 100 block of South Broadway at 4:12 p.m. on March 24.
• Trespassing was reported on the Sherman Street railroad tracks at 5:39 p.m. on March 24.
• Reckless driving was reported on East Main Street at 9:17 p.m. on March 24.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 600 block of East Main Street at 8:06 p.m. on March 25.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street at 2:39 a.m. on March 26.
• A stolen vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Eastwood Street at 4:13 a.m. on March 26.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street at 6:38 a.m. on March 26.
• A suspicious person was reported on Depot Street at 1:13 p.m. on March 26.
• Reckless driving was reported on Leslie Street at 2:20 p.m. on March 26.
• Reckless driving was reported in the 1000 block of South Broadway at at 2:23 p.m. on March 26.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 200 block of Wst Street at 4:25 p.m. on March 26.
• A suspicious person was reported on Roosevelt Drive at 7:07 p.m. on March 26.
