• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Centennial Street at 1:21 p.m. on Aug. 14.
• Harassment was reported in the 500 block of Blaine Street at 2:39 p.m. on Aug. 14.
• Reckless driving was reported on East Main Street at 9:46 p.m. on Aug. 14.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 30 block of Lockwood Street at 11:31 p.m. on Aug. 14.
• A fraud/forgery was reported in the 100 block of Leslie Street at 2:45 p.m. on Aug. 15.
• A disturbance was reported in the 800 block of West Main Street at 2:54 p.m. on Aug. 15.
• Harassment was reported in the 500 block of Blain Street at 3:27 p.m. on Aug. 15.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 60 block of Cedar Court at 3:33 p.m. on Aug. 15.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 60 block of Cedar Court at 3:33 p.m. on Aug. 16.
• A crash with damage was reported in the 1000 block of Sherman Street at 9:41 a.m. on August 16.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Water Street at 9:48 a.m. on Aug. 16.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of South Ridge East at 12:50 p.m. on Aug. 16.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Eastwood Street at 4:35 p.m. on Aug. 16.
• Reckless driving was reported on Eastwood Street at 6:56 p.m. on Aug. 16.
• Reckless driving was reported on East Main Street at 8:59 p.m. on Aug. 16.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Centennial Street at 9:53 p.m. on Aug. 16.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 600 block of Centennial Street at 10:44 a.m. on Aug. 17.
• A theft/larceny was reported in the 700 block of Centennial street at 12:54 p.m. on Aug. 18.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Austin Road at 7:28 p.m. on Aug. 18.
• A suspicious person was reported on Timber Lane at 9:22 p.m. on Aug. 18.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Chestnut Street at 4:00 a.m. on Aug. 19.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of South Eagle Street at 12:11 p.m. on Aug. 19.
• A fight was reported in the 100 block of West Tibbitts Street at 9:03 p.m. on Aug. 19.
• Reckless driving was reported in the 1100 block of South Broadway at 2:31 p.m. on Aug. 20.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Fourth Street at 5:52 p.m. on Aug. 20.
• Reckless driving was reported on West Main Street at 7:33 pm. on Aug. 20.
• A disturbance was reported in the 6400 block of Lake Road West at 7:34 p.m. on Aug. 20.
• A water main break was reported in the 700 block of Eastwood Street at 8:55 p.m. on Aug. 20.
