•A suspicious person was reported on South Broadway at 4:16 a.m. on April 24.
•A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of South Eagle Street at 6:34 a.m. on April 25.
•A fraud-forgery was reported in the 100 block of Van Epps Ave at 12:23 p.m. on April 25.
•Harassment was reported in the 1100 block of South Broadway at 7:08 p.m. on April 25.
•A neighbor dispute was reported in the 100 block of Woodlawn Street at 9:35 p.m. on April 25.
•A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of South Eagle Street at 6:46 p.m.on April 26.
•Trespassing was reported in the 800 block of Countyline Road at 6:24 p.m. on April 26.
•A burglary was reported in the 40 block of North Broadway at 6:24 p.m. on April 26.
•A suspicious person was reported on North Broadway at 8:04 p.m. on April 26.
•A domestic was reported in the 50 block of North Forest Street at 8:28 p.m. on April 26.
•Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Burrows Street at 11:41 p.m. on April 26.
•A suspicious vehicle was reported on South Ridge at 10:52 p.m. on april 27.
•A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of West Main Street at 8:56 p.m. on April 28.
•An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street at 11:38 p.m. on April 28.
•A loud noise complaint was reported in the 100 block of Austin Road at 12:38 a.m. on April 29.
•A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Sherman street at 1:44 a.m. on April 29.
•A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street at 3:11 a.m. on April 29.
• A threat was reported in the 20 block of South Eagle Street at 11:36 a.m. on April 29.
•An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street at 3:31 p.m. on April 29.
•A suspicious person was reported in the 500 block of West Main street at 4:21 p.m. on April 29.
•Harassment was reported in the 40 block of North Forest Street at 5:18 p.m. on April 29.
•Reckless driving was reported in the 400 block of Centennial Street at 8:32 p.m. on April 29.
•A crash with damage was reported in the 40 block of North Forest Street at 1:20 a.m. on April 30.
•Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Burrows Street at 3:36 a.m. on April 30.
•Damage to property was reported in the 800 block of West Main Street at 5:14 a.m. on April 30.
•Reckless driving was reported on Grant Street at 11:56 p.m. on April 30.
•Harassment was reported in the 700 block of Austin Road at 5:01 a.m. on May 1.
•Harassment was reported on Cromwell Avenue at 3:07 p.m. on May 1.
•Suspicious activity was reported on East Tibbitts Street at 6:07 p.m. on May1.
•A suspicious person was reported in the 800 block of West Main street at 12:38 a.m. on May 2.
•A domestic was reported in the 600 block of Millwood Drive at 1:48 a.m. on May 2.
•A crash with damage was reported on South Ridge at 7:48 p.m. on May 2.
•A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Austin Road at 1:43 p.m. on May 3.
•A suspicious vehicle was was reported in the 4600 block of Padanarum Road at 10:29 p.m. on May 3.
•A structure fire was reported in the 200 block of South Eagle Street at 11:17 a.m. on May 4.
•A disturbance was reported in the 400 block o Second Street at 11:42 a.m. on May 4.
•A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Tibbitts Street at 5:41 p.m. on May 4.
•A suspicious vehicle was reported on Sherman Street at 7:51 p.m. on May 4.
•An unwanted subject was reported in the 1000 block of West Main Court at 9:34 p.m. on May 4.
•Shots fired were reported in the 300 block of Chestnut Street at 10:32 p.m. on May 4.
•Shots fired were reported in the 600 block of South Broadway at 3:03 a.m. on May 5.
•Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Commerce Place at 3:18 a.m. on May 6.
•Narcotics were reported on South Broadway at 9:09 a.m. on May 6.
•A neighbor dispute was reported in the 500 block of Roosevelt Drive at 5:47 p.m. on May 6.
•A crash with damage was reported on South Broadway at 6:31 p.m. on May 6.
•A threat was reported in the 500 block of Sherman Street at 8:10 p.m. on May 6.
•An unwanted subject was reported in the 1100 block of South Broadway at 9:26 p.m. on May 6.
•A suspicious person was reported in the 500 block of East Main Street at 12:31 p.m. a.m. on May 7.
•Harassment was reported in the 70 block of East Main Street at 2:54 p.m. on May 7.
•A loud noise complaint was reported in the 30 block of South Cedar Street at 5:39 p.m. on May 7.
•A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Eastwood Street at 5:50 p.m. on May 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.