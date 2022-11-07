• A suspicious person was reported in the 40 block of East Main Street at 4:16 a.m. on Oct. 17.
• Reckless driving was reported on North Avenue at 11:03 a.m. on Oct. 18.
• Stolen property was recovered in the 400 block of N. Forest St. at 3:08 p.m. Oct.18.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 500 block of North Eagle Street at 12:22 a.m. on Oct. 19
• A unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of East Main Street at 12:02 p.m. on Oct. 19.
• An assault was reported in the 700 block of Austin Road at 3:36 p.m. on Oct. 19.
• Reckless driving was reported on Centennial Street at 6:36 p.m. on Oct. 19.
• Reckless driving was reported in the 800 block of West Main Street at 6:53 a.m. on Oct. 20.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 500 block of West Main Street at 11:34 a.m. on Oct. 20.
• A fraud/forgery was reported in the 100 block of Water Street at 1:29 p.m.. on Oct. 20.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 600 block of East Main Street at 3:21 p.m. on Oct. 20.
• A theft/larceny was reported in the 200 block of South Broadway at 3:03 p.m. on Oct. 20.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at the intersection of Ruth Street and South Broadway at 5:11 p.m. on Oct. 20.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Grant Street at 3:17 on Oct. 21.
• An accident on private property was reported in the 60 block of South Broadway at 12:17 p.m. on Oct. 20.
• A fraud/forgery was reported in the 600 block of South Broadway 5:55 p.m on Oct. 21.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 199 block of West Liberty Street at 6:31 p.m. on Oct. 21.
• A loud noise complaint was filed in the 100 block of East Tibbits Street at 12:54 a.m. on Oct. 22.
• An accident on personal property was reported on East Main Street at 11;33 a.m. on Oct. 22
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street at 5:00 p.m. on Oct. 22.
• A loud noise complaint was made in the 200 block of Eastwood Street at 11:36 a.m. on Oct. 23.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 100 block of Woodlawn Street at 2:53 p.m. on Oct. 23.
• An assault was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street at 6:08 a.m. on Oct 24.
• A threat was reported in the 200 block of North Broadway at 1:42 p.m. on Oct. 24.
• Reckless driving was reported in the 800 block of East Main Street at 5:05 p.m. on Oct. 24.
• An Unwanted subject was reported in the 400 block of Liberty Street at 6:24 p.m.on Oct. 24.
• Reckless driving was reported in the 800 block of East Main street at 5:05 p.m. on Oct. 24.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street at 2:11 a.m. on Oct. 25.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 3500 block of First Street at 3:10 a.m. on Oct. 25.
• Reckless driving was reported on Sherman Street at 7:07 p.m. on Oct. 25.
• An assault was reported in the 800 block of Sherman Street at 12:45 p.m. on Oct. 26.
• Harassment was reported in the 900 block of East Main Street at 3:46 p.m. on Oct. 26.
• Reckless driving was reported in the 1000 block of South Broadway at 5:44 p.m. on Oct. 27.
• Shots fired was reported in the 500 block of Sherman Street at 10:26 p.m. on oct. 27.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Austin Road at 10:26 p.m. on Oct. 26.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Telling Drive at 11:20 p.m. on Oct. 27.
• An accident with damage was reported in the 700 block of Austin Road at 3:13 p.m. on Oct. 28.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 500 block of Kiwanis Park Drive at 5:04 p.m. on Oct. 28.
• A disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Elm Street at 7:28 p.m. on Oct. 28.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 800 block of Sherman Street at 1:22 a.m. on Oct. 29.
• A stabbing was reported in the 3000 block of Austin Road at 1:44 a.m. on Oct. 29.
• A loud noise complaint was filed in the 100 block of East Tibbitts Street at 3:10 p.m. on Oct. 29.
• A loud noise complaint was filed in the 100 block of East Tibbitts Street at 4:39 p.m. on Oct. 29.
• An accident with damage was reported in the 60 block of South Broadway at 5:23 p.m. on Oct. 29.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 700 block of Austin Road at 2:17 a.m. on Oct. 30.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 300 block of Elm Street at 1:29 p.m. on Oct. 30.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 100 block of Maple Lane Drive at 6:37 p.m. on Oct. 30.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 3000 block of North Broadway at 2:04 a.m. on Oct. 31.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 70 block of Pine Street at 8:33 a.m. on Oct. 31.
• A disturbance was reported in the 600 block of South Broadway at 10:37 a.m. on Oct. 31.
• An accident with damage was reported in the 50 block of South Ridge East at 2:37 p.m. on Oct. 31.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of West Main Street at 8:56 p.m. on Oct. 31.
