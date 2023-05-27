•A threat was reported in the 300 block of Chestnut Street at 7:27 a.m. on May 8.

•Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Erie Street at 7:56 a.m. on May 8.

•Reckless driving was reported in the 50 block of Est Tibbitts Street at 6:06 p.m. on May 8.

•Harassment was reported on East Main Street at 8:07 p.m. on May 8.

•Reckless driving was reported in the 800 block of Sherman Street at 8:43 p.m. on May 8.

•A theft/larceny was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street at 3:46 a.m. on May 9.

•A suspicious person was reported in the 1000 block of South Broadway at 3:53 a.m. on May 9.

•A crash with damage was reported in the 700 block of South Broadway at 9:21 a.m. on May 9.

•Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of North Avenue East at 2:26 p.m. on May 9.

•A neighbor dispute was reported in the 300 block Chestnut Street at 6:08 p.m. on May 9.

•A disturbance was reported on South Broadway at 7:25 p.m. on May 9.

•A burglary was reported in the 900 block of East Main Street at 7:40 a.m. on May 10.

•A crash with damage was reported in the 4000 block of East Main Street at 2:17 p.m. on May 10.

•A theft/larceny was reported in the 100 block of Woodlawn Street at 3:42 p.m. on May 10.

•An assault was reported in the 100 block of Woodlawn Street at 3:56 p.m. on May 10.

•An unwanted subject was reported in the 100 block of West Main Street at 4:55 p.m. on May 11.

•A loud noise complaint was made in the 700 block of Eastwood Street at 6:32 p.m. on May 11.

•Reckless driving was reported on South Broadway at 10:45 p.m. on May 11.

•A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Eastwood Street at 11:09 p.m. on May 11.

•A suspicious vehicle was reported on West Main Street at 4:42 a.m. on May 12.

•Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Eastwood Street at 7:43 p.m. on May 12.

•A suspicious vehicle was reported on Aletha Street at 9:59 p.m. on May 12.

•A report of shots fired was made on Ansel Road at 3:26 a.m. on May 13.

•A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of Elm Street at 6:59 a.m. on May 13.

•A suspicious person was reported on Centennial Street at 2:11 p.m. on May 13

•A threat was reported in the 600 block of East Main Street at 6:41 p.m. on May 13.

•Reckless driving was reported in at the West Street and West Main intersection at 7:34 p.m. on May 13.

•A suspicious vehicle was reported on Chestnut Street at 10:35 p.m. on May 13.

•A crash with damage was reported in the 900 block of East Main Street at 4:27 a.m. on May 14.

•A suspicious person was reported on North Eagle Street at 10:54 a.m. on May 14.

•Harassment was reported in the 100 block of West Liberty Street at 4:44 p.m. on May 14.

•A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Walnut Street at 8:37 p.m. on May 14.

•An unwanted subject was reported in the 100 block of Cedar Street at 9:45 p.m. on May 14.

•A suspicious person was reported on Austin Road at 9:46 p.m. on May 14.

•A suspicious person was reported in the 60 block of West Street at 10:45 p.m. on May 14.

•Trespassing was reported in the 900 block of West Main Street at 1:08 p.m. on May 17.

•Reckless driving was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 2:18 p.m. on May 17.

•Harassment was reported in the 700 block of Austin Road at 11:37 a.m. on May 18.

•A crash with damage was reported in the 1000 block of South Broadway at 12;44 p.m. on May 18.

•A neighbor disputed was reported in the 500 block of Sherman Street at 5:23 p.m. on May 18.

•A disturbance was reported in the 70 block of Fairview Drive at 8:36 p.m. on May 18.

•An assault was reported in the 500 block of Kiwanis Park Drive at 9:00 p.m. on May 18.

•A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Red Oak Lane at 9:14 p.m. on May 18.

•Reckless driving was reported on East Main Street at 9:59 p.m. on May 18.

•Harassment was reported in the 1300 block of South Broadway at 8:50 a.m. on May 19.

•A theft/larceny was reported in the 1300 block of South Ridge East at 11:58 a.m. on May 19.

•A stolen vehicle was reported on Broadway at 1:06 p.m. on May 19.

•Trespassing was reported in the 200 block of East Main Street at 4:26 p.m. on May 19.

A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Austin Road 10:30 p.m. on May 19.

•A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Elm Street at 11:33 pm.on May 19

•A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street at 9:59 p.m. on May 20.

•A suspicious person was reported in the 800 block of Sherman Street at 11:36 p.m. on May 20..

•Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of South Ridge West at 1:08 a.m on May 21.

•A burglary was reported in the 300 block of Britton Drive at 1:10 a.m. on May 21.

•Reckless driving was reported in the 900 block of East Main Street at 8:41 p.m. on May 21.

