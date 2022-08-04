• A suspicious person was reported in the 1100 block of South Street at 12:13 a.m. on July 18.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Swan Street at 8:47 a.m. on July 18.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 400 block of Swan Street at 3:14 p.m. on July 18.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of South Cedar Street at 6:44 p.m. July 18.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Austin Road at 9:29 p.m. on July 18.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Walnut Street at 2:47 a.m. on July 19.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1100 block of South street at 4:21 p.m. onJuly 19.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of East Union Street at 6:39 p.m.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of South Cedar Street at 10:05 p.m.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 500 block of East Main Street at 12:22 a.m. on July 20.
• Harassment was reported in the 300 block of South Eagle Street at 6:48 a.m. on July 20.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of North Avenue Extension 3:16 p.m. on July 20.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 1100 block of South Street at 3:47 p.m. on July 20.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 70 block of North Avenue at 7:23 p.m. on July 20.
• A disturbance was reported in the 60 block of Leslie Street at 9:26 p.m. on July 20.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Swan Street at 9:32 a.m. on July 21.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of South Eagle street at 7:51 a.m. on July 21.
• A neighbor disputed was reported in the 200 block of Burrows Street at 6:08 p.m. on July 21.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Lockwood Street at 7:23 p.m on July 21.
• A disturbance was reported in the 60 block of West Street at 8:30 p.m. on July 21.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street at 10:26 p.m. on July 21.
• A domestic was reported in the 800 block of North Street at 11:14 p.m. on July 21.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the300 block of Elm Street at 1:21 a.m. on July 22.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the300 block of Elm Street at 2:49 a.m. on July 22.
• Suspicious activity was reported on West Main Street at 12:45 p.m. on July 22.
• Suspicious activity was reported int he 20 block of Leslie Street at 7:11 p.m. on July 22.
• A fraud/forgery complaint was filed in the 100 block of North Street at 8:57 p.m. on July 22.
• A theft/larceny reported was filed in the 900 block of East Main Street at 9:56 p.m. on July 22.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 90 block of Swan Street at 11:54 p.m. on July 22.
• An unwanted subjected was reported in the 60 block of Leslie Street at 12:25 a.m. on July 23.
• An unwanted subjected was reported in the 60 block of Leslie Street at 9:46 a.m. on July 23.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of East Main Street at 6:07 p.m. on July 23.
• Reckless driving was reported in the 800 block of West Main Street at 9:33 a.m. on July 24.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 200 block of North Street at 1:50 p.m. on July 24.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 60 block of South Street at 3:19 p.m. on July 24.
• An accident to property was reported on South Street at 8:37 p.m. on July 24.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Millwood Drive at 10:02 a.m. on July 25.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of North Street at 7:45 p.m. on July 25.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on South Eagle Street at 1:45 p.m. on July 26.
• A theft/larceny was reported in the 20 block of Leslie Street at 2:46 p.m. on July 26.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block North Avenue West at 4:32 on July 26.
• Trespassing was reported in the 20 block Leslie Street 4:32 p.m. on July 26.
• An intoxicated subject was reported in the 800 block of West Main Street at 9:08 p.m. on July 26.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 800 block of West Main Street at 10:33 p.m. on July 26.
• A personal property crash was reported in the 800 block West Main Street at 7 :00 a.m. on July 27.
• Reckless driving was report on West Main Street 11:59 a.m. on July 27.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 100 block Austin Road on 4:37 p.m. on July 27.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street at 12:05 p.m. on July 28.
• A personal property accident was reported on Austin Road at 7:41 p.m. on July 28.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 20 block of Leslie Street at 9:24 p.m. on July 28.
• A burglary was reported in the 300 block of North Avenue at 12:18 p.m. on July 28.
• A report of shots fired in the 60 block of West Street at 1:25 p.m. on July 28.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 bloc of Woodlawn Street at 6:32 p.m. on July 29.
• A private property accident was reported in the 1000 block of South Street in at 7:07 p.m. July 29.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 700 block of Austin Road at 12:35 a.m. on July 30.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of North Street at 9:13 p.m. on July 30.
• A report of a private property crash was reported on East Main Street at 9:15 p.m. on July 30.
• A report of shots fired was made in the 400 block of East Main Street at 11:28 p.m. on July 30.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 60 block of Leslie Street at 12:26 a.m. on July 31.
• A disturbance was reported near the intersection of Elm Street and North Avenue at 1:09 a.m. on July 31.
• A fight was reported in the 800 block of West Main Street at 1:26 a.m. on July 31/
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 200 block of East Main Street at 3:29 a.m. on July 31.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 5000 block of Lake Road East at 4:27 a.m. on July 31.
• A water main break was reported in the 300 block of North Avenue at 9:31 a.m. on July 31.o
• A disturbance was reported in the30 block of West Tibbitts Street at 9:48 a.m. on July 31.
• Reckless driving was reported in the 800 block of West Main Street at 12:06 p.m. on July 31.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported int he 1300 block of South Ridge West at 4:19 a.m. on July 31.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 50 block of Swan Street at 9:04 p.m. on July 31.
