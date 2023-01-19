• Harassment was reported in the 600 block of Eastlawn Street at 8:39 p.m. on Dec. 19.
• A theft/larceny was reported on West Main Street at 10:01 p.m. on Dec. 19.
• A fight was reported in the 1300 block of South Ridge East at 7 a.m. on Dec. 20.
• Damage to property was reported in the 200 block of Eastwood Street at 10:09 a.m. on Dec. 20.
• Harassment was reported in the 900 block of West Main Street at 10:18 a.m. on Dec. 20.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported int he 500 block of Kiwanis Park Drive at 7:10 p.m. on Dec. 20.
• A suspicious noise was reported in the 60 block of West Main street at 10:18 p.m. on Dec. 20.
• Damage to property was reported in the 200 block of Eastwood Stret at 11:16 a.m. on Dec. 21.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 500 block of North Broadway at 2:51 p.m.on Dec. 21.
• Reckless driving was reported in the 1100 block of South Broadway at 4:59 p.m. on Dec. 1
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Sherman Street at 12:31 a.m. on Dec. 22.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Leslie Street at 2:01 a.m. on Dec. 22.
• A disturbance was reported in the 900 block of East Main Street at 4:45 a.m. o Dec. 22.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Sherman Street at 7:49 a.m.on Dec. 22.
• A theft/larceny was reported in the 500 block of North Broadway at 11:14 a.m. on dec. 22.
• A suspicious was reported din the 50 block of South Cedar Street at 4:05 p.m. on Dec. 22.
• A suspicious person was reported on South Cedar Street at 5:28 p.m. on Dec. 22.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on South Eagle Street at 6:26 p.m. on Dec. 22.
• A domestic was reported in the 5000 block of North ridge East at 11:45 p.m. on Dec. 22.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of North Broadway at 5:47 p.m. on Dec. 223.
• A domestic was reported in the 200 block of South Broadway at 9:59 p.m. on Dec. 23.
• An accident with personal injury was reported in the 500 block of Kiwanis Park Drive at 7:37 p.m. on Dec. 24.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Grant Street at 6:48 a.m. on Dec. 25.
• A domestic was reported in the 300 block of Eastwood Street at 9:49 a.m. on Dec. 25.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 500 block of North Broadway at 3:31 p.m. on Dec. 25.
• An accident with property damage was reported on South Broadway at 6:59 p.m. on Dec. 25.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 800 block of West Main Street at 10:27 p.m. on Dec. 25.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 900 bloc of East Main Street at 8:21 p.m. on Dec. 27.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 500 block of East Main Street at 8:47 p.m. on Dec. 27.
• A domestic was reported in the 70 block of Chestnut Street at 10:35 p.m. on Dec. 17.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of East ain Street at 12:54 a.m. on Dec. 28.
• A stolen vehicle was reported in the 100 block of East Mains Street at 1:34 p.m. on Dec. 18.
• Damage to property was reported in the 500 block of Kiwanis Park Drive at 8:13 a.m. on dec 29.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Walnut Street at 10:19 a.m. on Dec. 29.
• An accident with personal injury was reported on South Ridge East at 1:06 p.m. on Dec. 29.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 100 block of Raymond Drive at 12:59 p.m. on Dec. 30.
• Suspicious activity was reported int he 800 block of Sherman Street at 9:13 p.m. on Dec. 30.
• A suspicious person was reported int he 200 block of West Main Street at 10:02 p.m. on Dec 30.
• A theft/larceny was reported in the 400 block of Rut Street was reported at 10:53 p.m. on Dec. 31.
• A domestic was reported in the 200 block of Elm Street at 1:03 p.m. on Dec. 31.
• An accident with personal injury was reported at the intersection of elm Street and North Broadway at 2:41 p.m. on Dec 31.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Raymond Drive at 12:03 a.m. on January 1.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported int he 500 block of Kiwanis Park Drive at 12:31 a.m. on January 1.
• Reckless driving was reported on South Broadway at 3:27 a.m. on January 1.
• A fight was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street at 3:48 p.m. on January 1.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 600 block of Sherman Street at 6:50 p.m. on Jan. 1.
• Vandalism was reported int he 200 block of Grant Street at 8:36 p.m. on January 1.
• A disturbance was reported in the 20 block of Walnut Street at 2:36 a.m. on January 2.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 800 block of Sherman Street at 9:48 a.m. on January 2.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 700 block of East Main Street at 11:22 a.m. on January 2.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Sherman Street at 4:38 p.m. on January 2.
• A disturbance was reported int he 200 block of South Eagle Street at 4:38 p.m. on January 2.
• Reckless driving was reported on West Main Street at 5:01 p.m. on January2.
• An accident with personal injury was reported in the 1000 block of South Ridge East at 6:13 p.m. on January 2.
• A theft/larceny was reported in the 400 block of North Broadway at 10:54 p.m.on January 2.
• Reckless driving was reported int he 800 block of West Main Street at 3)04 p.m. on January 3.
• An accident with personal injury was reported on North Broadway at 3:45 p.m. on January 3.
• A threat was reported in the 200 block of West Main Street at 6:17 p.m. at 6:17 p.m. on January 3.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported int he 400 block of Lawn Street at 11:12 a.m. on January 4.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 600 block of East Main Street at 4:34 a.m. on January 5.
• A suspicious person was reported on Eastwood Street at 11:26 a.m. on January 5.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Depot Street at 5:05 p.m. on January 5.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Commerce Place at 5:14 p.m. on January 5.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Eastwood Street at 6:48 p.m. on January 5.
• A loud noise complaint was reported in the 700 block of South Broadway at 1:10 a.m. on January 6.
• An assault was reported in the 700 block of Austin Road at 1:25 a.m. on January 6.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of East Main Street at 11:23 a.m. on January 7.
• A threat was reported int he 800 block of Sherman Street at 1:58 p.m. on January 7.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 800 block of Sherman Street at 1:58 p.m. on January 7.
• A domestic was reported in the 400 block of South Eagle Street at 10:11 a.m. on January 8.
• A theft/larceny was reported int he 400 block of Eastwood Street at 2:51 p.m. on January 8.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of South Eagle Street at 4:29 p.m. on January 8.
• A fraud/forgery was reported in the 400 block of Sherman Street at 6:47 p.m. at January 8.
