GENEVA — City leaders are preparing to open bids on the West Main project on March 10 if all goes as planned, said Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette.
The project was bid twice in 2022 with one bid coming in $1 million over budget and the second receiving no bids.
Varckette and other city leaders revised the major infrastructure project to hopefully draw bidders to the project. It has been divided into two phases.
The possibility of retaining state funding to reduce the amount of debt the city would need to fund the project is also being reviewed.
“I’m working with our state representative, [Sarah] Fowler Arthur, on seeking additional funding for the project,” he said.
Varckette said she requested a $500,000 amendment to the state transportation budget.
Varckette also introduced two new employees at the meeting.
Traci Welch, a former Geneva finance director, returned to the same position after working as finance director in Ashtabula for four years. Welch reported on her first week at work.
Varckette also welcomed Ella Stanton to the city’s staff as administrative assistant-human resources representative. Stanton has held a variety of positions for the Village of Orwell, including clerk, finance director and tax administrator.
“We are looking for her [to fill] in certain back-up positions,” he said.
In other business:
• Varckette said he will present a recommendation for council to hire Ciuni & Panichi, a Cleveland CPA firm, for auditing work for the city.
• Varckette appointed Stanton to the Ashtabula County Community Action Agency Board.
• Council passed a resolution seeking the full restoration of local government funds that were dropped out of the state budget more than a decade ago.
“We’re asking that the current LGV rate of 1.66 percent of the state’s General Revenue Funds be returned to where it was before it was reduced ... from 3.68 percent.”
• Varckette reported an Ohio Coastal Management Assistance grant was denied for the second straight year. Councilman Jeff Griffiths suggested using American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Varckette said the city must find money to fund the storm water survey so the city can find the best plan of action to reduce flooding.
• Council passed a resolution amending a portion of the city’s Civil Service Commission.
• Council had the first reading of an ordinance to bring a portion of the city’s fire prevention code language up to date with state specifications.
• Council authorized Varckette to apply for Safe Routes to School Funding to hep pay for a bike rodeo and supplies for the city’s Safety Town program.
