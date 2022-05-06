GENEVA — The 2022 edition of the Geneva Business Association’s annual Sidewalk Sale is scheduled for July 16, GBA marketing event chairperson Margie Netzel announced in a press release.
Netzel said vendor registration is now open with sale spaces on sale for $10. The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. She said vendors bring their own tables, chairs and tents and will have a space about 10 feet long.
Registration forms are available at www.visitgenevaoh.com and more information can be found at Geneva Sidewalk Sale 2022 on Facebook.
“The Sidewalk sale was a huge success last year. We had more than 100 vendors register and despite a huge rainstorm more than 50 still came,” Netzel said.
Downtown vendors are encouraged to set up a sales table outside their businesses or place sidewalk sings in front of their businesses, Netzel said. Proceeds from registration fees will benefit the GBA to support community projects.
Netzel said music groups are scheduled to play all day and Jungle Terry will make an appearance.
“We call this event the ‘Little Bit of Everything’ sale because it truly brings every kind of vendor you can imagine to Geneva. There is so much to see and do,” said GBA president James Santiago.
Another Geneva event on the horizon is the Geneva Miss Winterfest color run scheduled on May 14 at Geneva High School, said GMW pageant director Bobbie Horvath.
She said the event was a huge success last year raising $5,000 for the Mis Winterfest Scholarship Fund. She said the event included 160 runners and walkers and had 50 local sponsors.
“Our court is very active in the community.” Horvath said.
