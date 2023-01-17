A Geneva High School graduate is scheduled to publish a book of poetry book this spring after re-energizing his interest in writing in 2002.
Rodd Whelpley said he grew up in Geneva and always had an interest in writing. “My three older brothers, and my twin brother, all graduated from the Geneva public school system [where my mom and aunts and a sister-in-law were teachers]. I graduated in 1982,” he said.
Whelpley said he went to Walsh College and wanted to major in literature but decided it wasn’t practical and majored in accounting instead. He said he took a lot of composition classes and by his final semester and enough for a second major in English.
He said he spent two years writing an unpublished book set in Harpersfield Township.
“After getting my masters, I set creative writing aside until I published a who-done-it ‘Capital Murder’ in 2002. He said he took a break and in 2014 took an online modern and contemporary poetry course online through the University of Pennsylvania.
“Since then, I’ve had more than 100 poems placed in literary journals. One was nominated for a ‘Best of the Net’ award a couple years ago, and another has been nominated for a ‘Pushcart Prize,’ this year,” he said.
Whelpley also recently published a book of poetry entitled “Whoever Said Love.”
“My mom was always attracted to reading, and my maternal side of the family are all accomplished raconteurs. When my mother finished her teaching career, she worked for several years at the Geneva Public Library. My twin brother, Ryan Whelpley, was the branch manager there from 2017 to 2021, and he is now manager of the Ashtabula branch,” he said.
Whelpley said he likes writing poetry the best. “There’s been a surge of interest and readership in the genre lately, which has allowed a variety of different types of poetry to flourish.”
He said poetry is easier psychologically. “You can get 18 months into a novel before realizing it’s just never going to work. Poems fail faster, usually in a week or two. It’s easier to say goodbye and move on to the next.”
Whelpley said he wakes up at 4:30 in the morning each weekday and writes for a couple of hours. He said he works on exercises that generate poetry options if nothing is in the immediate pipeline.
He has been an editor for publishing companies and state associations, but for the past 11 years he has managed an electric efficiency program for 32 cities in Illinois.
Whelpley’s first full-length collection of poetry, “Blood Moon, Backyard Mountain,” is scheduled for publication this spring. He said he hopes to get back to Ashtabula this summer and have a public reading.
Whelpley’s books may be ordered on Amazon or directly through publisher links at his website www.roddwhelpley.com.
