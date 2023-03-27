GENEVA — A third attempt to get a $6 million bid for a major infrastructure project on West Main Street failed on March 17 when no bids were made by the deadline.
Inflation and supply side issues have plagued the project for more than nine months, as a first bid came in more than $1 million over the engineer’s estimates, and the last two included no bids at all.
Geneva City Manager said the city did learn more from contractors who explained their inability to put in a bid that would be within the mandatory 10 percent range of the bid. He said the contractors are having difficulty with the supply costs that continue to rise.
He said the rate of supply cost increases is apparently the main issue facing contractors.
The project was already scaled back 25 percent from the first bid in hopes of gaining a successful resolution, but that has not yet worked.
The city has more than $2.25 million in grants secured for the project and a $4 million loan, but the amount of the loan has provided concern for city officials. Varckette said a grant application that was denied last year is being reconsidered after more money was placed into the fund for projects around the state.
Varckette said the state is still considering the city’s $3 million application and city officials recently provided more information to state officials. he said the grant would allow the city to increase the bid to maybe $7.5 million but also reduce the amount the city would have to borrow.
Council and Varckette will continue to review the project in hopes of getting it rolling as soon as possible.
