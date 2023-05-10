GENEVA — City Council gave Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette approval to begin obtaining proposals from qualified planners for a comprehensive storm water management survey.
The estimated cost of the project is $50,000 and may be paid for American Rescue Plan Act funds. The goal is to help the city determine how to best solve water issues that have plagued numerous neighborhoods during the last several years.
The city has attempted to get grant money to pay for part of the project but was turned down several times. Several council members suggested the ARPA funds as a potential solution to pay for the needed survey.
Varckette said he has been trying to keep about $500,000 of the ARPA funds available for the West Main project that has not been able to find a bidder. The city is working to get grant money to help pay for the project and increase the cost of the bid so more contractors may apply.
Council also authorized Varckette to create a request for approval for the purpose of seeking proposals from certified event planners to help book events for the Geneva Community Center.
He said the city will maintain control of the building and hopes to create some weekday events on its own, but the possibility of an event planner could be beneficial.
Varckette said the electrical work and upgrading of networkable thermostat controls is complete through the Gardiner Energy Efficiency Project. He said roof-top units will be placed at Western County Court and the community center to increase energy efficiency.
The city manager also said discussions on the Harpersfield water tower project are ongoing and council will have a report at a future meeting.
Varckette said the Waste Management Spring Clean-Up went well except some of the communication regarding mattresses being wrapped led to confusion. He said the company is figuring out how to handle the mattresses that were not removed because they were not wrapped.
The yard waste disposal program started Monday and is scheduled to occur the second and fourth Mondays until October. Varckette said the city website has a detailed description of what is allowed and what is not to be left for city crews.
