GENEVA — The name of a man who was killed in a shooing Sunday on East Tibbetts Street was released Monday night by the Geneva Police Department.
“We can now identify the decedent as 30-year-old Matthew Lambert of the city of Geneva,” said a press released provided by Geneva Police Chief john Camper.
The shooting occurred at 5:36 p.m. according to a press release provided late Sunday night by Camper. He said there was an altercation that resulted in a shooting.
“During the altercation a single gun shot was fired,” Camper’s release stated. “Police are investigating this incident and gathering all available evidence, he said on Sunday evening.
On Monday evening police were still collecting additional information and not able to release any name, or names, of a potential suspect (or suspects), camper said.
“Due to the information gathered to this point, there are no suspects currently being held on charges. ... Once the investigation has been concluded, the case will be forwarded to the Ashtabula County Prosecutor’s Office for further review,,” Camper said.
“Anyone having any information that could assist police with the investigation should contact the Geneva Police Department at 440-466-1111,” he said.
Officers from the Geneva and Geneva-on-the-Lake police departments were parked along Sherman Street on Sunday evening as well as deputies from the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Department and investigators from the Ashtabula County Coroner’s Office.
The shooting occurred about 20 yards west of the Sherman Street intersection and investigators placed evidence tents around the investigation area. The body, covered by a sheet. remained in the street during the early stages of the investigation.
Investigator Amber Stewart said the shooting circumstances are part of an ongoing investigation and no information would be released at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.