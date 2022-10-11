GENEVA — City council has scheduled two finance meetings to address impending projects and to discuss the 2023 budget.
Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette asked for the finance meetings to be held Oct. 24 and Nov. 8, respectively, and council agreed.
Varckette said two major projects need to be addressed with financial details in the forefront: The West Main Street infrastructure improvement project and the Gardiner Conservation Project.
The West Main project went out for bid several weeks ago, and there were no successful bid options. It was rebid shortly thereafter with a few minor revisions, Varckette said. He said the revised bid cost is up to $7 million, due to supply issues and inflation.
“The bid opening is scheduled for Oct. 18 ... We are really hoping there will be a good bid,” Varckette said.
The project has been in the works for a long time and includes major underground infrastructure changes, such as the removal of old streetcar tracks.
Varckette said the finance committee meeting will review details on why the terms of the loan may have to go beyond 30 years. The use of American Rescue Plan Act funds for the project is likely.
Another item on the finance meeting agenda will be the details on a proposed Gardiner conservation project. The project is designed to save the city money long term, by improving present infrastructure with a funding program the city won’t have to pay on until after it is finished.
“I’m recommending we proceed with the use of our available NOPEC funds (45,093,) but forego the utilization of ARPA [funds] and instead commit $200,000 from our street lighting fund,” Varckette said.
The Nov. 8 meeting has been scheduled to review the 2023 proposed budget as it begins to take shape. Varckette said he has been working with department heads to begin the budget process.
Noell Sivertsen, Geneva’s newly hired community development and zoning representative, said she hopes to meet people, especially business leaders, as her schedule calms down after taking the position this summer.
Sivertsen said she has been working to make people aware of code violations and make them aware what improvements need to be made to make code. She said 90 percent of the violations have been dealt with, as residents have responded affirmatively.
She said she is also working to create available property lists in case potential businesses are looking for a specific type of location. Councilman Robert Rosebrugh said the economic development committee already has such a list.
