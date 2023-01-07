GENEVA — After a year of substantial accomplishments the city is looking for more exciting things in 2023, said Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette.
“It was a very eventful year. I think we made a lot of progress,” he said.
Varckette said some of the important projects completed in 2022 included two important water lines, a major capital improvement project at Memorial Field and the completion of four union negotiations.
Some projects were not completed in 2022 but groundwork has been done to move them forward. Varckette said engineering plans for future water and wastewater plans are being developed so the city can apply for appropriate grants to fund them.
One project that didn’t get started in 2022 will be high on the agenda for 2023.
The massive West Main project will likely be broken into phases to assist in getting bids.
The West Main project includes a variety of infrastructure improvements deep under Route 20.
The project came in about $1million over budget on the first round of applications and in the second there were no bids due to inflation and supply issues, Varckette said. He said a plan will soon be sent to council for consideration that would involved bidding the project in phases.
Varckette said there are important funding sources in place but work must start to make sure the money stays with the project.
“More than likely we will be breaking it into phases,” he said.
Another project that was slowed by supply problems is scheduled to start in March. The road-widening project at Pleasant Avenue and Route 534 will hopefully start in March and be completed in May, Varckette said.
The project is designed to help improve truck access to the industrial park when the West Main Street project begins.
Varckette said the Joint Economic Development Districts have been working well and there are a variety of investment projects, especially in Harpersfield Township, on the table.
A zoning review began in 2022 but officlals hope it will become a higher priority in 2023 and lead to a comprehensive plan for the city’s future.
“[We will] be seeking input from residents, business, industry, the chamber of commerce and reach out to the Geneva Improvement Corporation and the Geneva Business Association,” Varckette said.
Another priority will be finding funding for a grant to help prioritize stormwater issues in the city, Varckette said.
The Gardiner project will begin in earnest as energy efficient technologies will be applied to city infrastructure to save money over the long term, Varckette said.
He said the recreation department will take on a new focus in the new year under recently hired Myke Dowd.
Discussions are also scheduled between the Ashtabula County Department of Environmental Services and the city of Geneva regarding projects — such as the Harpersfield water tower — that will affect the city’s water distribution system.
