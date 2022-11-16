GENEVA — City council held the first reading of the 2023 budget on Monday evening, after a lengthy public hearing held recently.
“Thank you council members for your time and input last week during the finance meeting reviewing the 2023 operating budget,” said Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette. He also thanked interim finance director Tammy Caya.
Citizens also expressed their concern regarding the parking along East Tibbits Street and the high speed of motorists near homes with young children.
“We’ve had nothing but problems,” said Mary Beth Klinger, a resident of east Tibbits Street.
Mark Bayless, also a resident of the street, said it is a real safety hazard. “Somebody’s going to get hurt,” he said.
Varckette said the situation would be reviewed by appropriate authorities to see the status of a parking ordinance that used to restrict parking at certain times of the day.
Councilman Jeff Griffiths suggested using traffic control mechanisms to control the situation. Councilman Jim Baehr also addressed the situation.
“The cars all line up is the issue,” Baehr said.
“Mr. [Gary] Pasqualone [the Geneva city solicitor] will look into that,” Varckette said.
In other business:
- Varckette said the summer yard waste program is complete until spring, and leaf pickup is a little behind due to a labor shortage in the street department. He said more employees should be hired by the end of the week.
- The Pleasant Avenue and Route 534 intersection widening is behind due to supply chain issues.
- Council approved the first reading of a resolution to make the city a “Power a Clean Future Ohio” city.
- The organization will not cost the city any money but assist in reducing carbon emissions.
- The city is one step closer to providing videotaped meetings with all of the equipment in place. Varckette said the city is finalizing a plan to make it happen.
- Council approved a resolution finding that the city safety forces responded to the COVID-19 health emergency, which will allow certain government money to assist in those departments.
- Varckette received council approval to enter into an agreement with Gardiner Conservation Project to improve infrastructure that will later reduce energy costs.
- The building of a 150 foot radio tower was approved to place the existing 75 foot tower at WKKY in downtown Jefferson. A public hearing will be held to finalize the project, said Pasqualone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.