GENEVA — City Council is looking into working with a non-profit group to review ways to improve long-term sustainability issues.
Power A Clean Future Ohio Deputy Director Cassandra Clevenger gave a presentation at a recent council meeting detailing the program. She said the group was formed in February 2020 and is just now getting out into the communities.
The focus of the program would be to lower emissions and hopefully reduce the costs of potential problems that can be created by climate change.
Clevenger said the program is free. She said a resolution of interest is needed to start the program to show the city is making a commitment to reduce emissions.
“At the end of the day climate change is going to cost us money,” Clevenger said of the importance of being proactive.
Councilman Jeff Griffiths said the council’s sustainability committee became aware of the program. Council asked the committee to review the program and give a recommendation to the full council.
Griffiths said he hopes to have the matter reviewed and back to council so three readings of the resolution may be completed by the end of the year.
Clevenger said the group has signed agreements with Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus and many smaller cities and municipalities.
“We have communities of all sizes,” she said.
Some of the projects the group focuses on are things that may occur in a contract with the Gardiner Group. The organization focuses on updating cooling systems, creating cooling centers, road repair and recovery from weather-related issues.
“We want to reduce costs to municipalities,” Clevenger said. She said the group provides the technology and tools to attack the issues.
“We don’t want to pressure. We really try to meet communities where you are,” she said.
Clevenger said some of the programs reviewed including the updating of vehicles, code updates and other ways to meet goals.
“We try to take information from the federal government and try to make it digestible,” she said.
She said some specific ideas that have come from other partnerships include the construction of a tree canopy in Canton and the creation of a 1 percent sales tax for sustainability issues.
