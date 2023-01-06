GENEVA — City officials are working to find long-term replacements for an employee who has decided to move on, said Geneva City Manager Joseph Varckette.
Tammy Caya has been serving as the interim finance director for the city and has been a long-time administrative assistant focusing on human resources. She has also served as interim city manager.
Caya is continuing to work with the city as the process to find her replacements continues..
Varckette said Caya stepped up as interim finance director and helped the city through the completion of the 2020 and 2021 audits, which are now finalized.
“She has done an absolutely phenomenal job,” he said.
Varckette said the city knew of her plans to resign and are interviewing candidates for the finance director job and the administrative assistant position.
He said the finance and administrative staff are working together to meet the city’s obligations until new people can be hired for the important positions with Caya’s short-term assistance.
“These are key positions and very important to the day to day operation of the city,” Varckette said.
He said he would like someone to be hired “yesterday” but will take appropriate time to get people hired.
Jennifer Cecil resigned from the finance position on Feb. 28, 2022 and Caya stepped in at that time. Caya has worked for the city since 2003.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.