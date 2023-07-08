GENEVA — The first Latino Fest is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 15 at Kiwanis Park.
“I love my culture being from Puerto Rico,” said Sal Lopez, who is helping organize the festival with other community leaders.
Lopez said he hopes there is good attendance this year and future editions will grow.
Lopez said he will be serving food from his WEPA Smoked Barbeque business and there will be variety of options for people attending the inaugural Latino Fest.
“Next year we want to go bigger,” Lopez said.
He said he hopes to have other Latino communities represented in the festival next year, including people of Honduran and Mexican backgrounds.
Lopez said a softball game between residents of Geneva and Ashtabula is scheduled for 11 a.m. with the food expected to be served around 12:30 p.m.
He said there will be pulled pork, Puerto Rican red rice and potato salad on the menu.
“We will have a DJ playing music and a car show,” Lopez said.
Geneva City Council member Jeff Griffiths said he is helping organize the event also sees it expanding next year to include vendors and a parade.
“I’ve been honored to be on the planning ream for the first Latino Fest. Although we had to change the event to a smaller community gathering, we are excited to celebrate the impact and culture of the Latino community in Ashtabula County,” Griffiths said.
He said the organizers are thankful to the Geneva Kiwanis Club for hosting them at the park to start the festival.
“We hope that people will stop by, buy some amazing food from WEPA Smoked, watch some softball and donate for the 2024 event,” Griffiths said.
“We are confident that the 2024 event will be a bigger celebration and after this year’s event on July 15, 23 will roll up our sleeves and get started.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.